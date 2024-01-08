January 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Glamour Galore at the 81st Golden Globes: Historic Wins, Dazzling Moments, and a Stunning Beverly Hills Affair

Photo: The Golden Globes

Indigenous Actress Makes History, Cinematic Excellence Award Debuts at Star-Studded Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globes ceremony was held on Sunday night, and the event was glamorous and glittering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The night of January 7, 2024, saw some firsts. It was the first time that the awards gave out the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award and marked the first time that an Indigenous actress won the Best Actress prize. 

Viewership for the awards ceremony, broadcast by CBS for the first time, was up 50% from last year’s broadcast to 9.4 million viewers. The ceremony had previously been broadcast on NBC since 1996.

Here is the list of winners from the big night: 

Best Motion Picture, Drama
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“The Zone of Interest” (A24)
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“May December” (Netflix)
“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” (WINNER)
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture 
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama 
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” (WINNER)
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama 
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy 
Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
Natalie Portman – “May December”
Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
Matt Damon — “Air”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” (WINNER)
Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture 
Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture 
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” (WINNER)

Best Television Series, Drama 
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy 
“The Bear” (FX) (WINNER)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Barry” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama 
Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (WINNER)
Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
Brian Cox — “Succession”
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
Dominic West — “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama 
Helen Mirren — “1923”
Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook — “Succession” (WINNER)
Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy 
Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (WINNER)
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy 
Bill Hader — “Barry”
Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor, Television 
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (WINNER)
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress, Television 
Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” (WINNER)
Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television 
“Beef” (WINNER)
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“All the Light We Cannot See”
“Fellow Travelers”
“Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 
Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun — “Beef” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television 
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef” (WINNER)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture 
Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (WINNER)
Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Picture, Non-English Language 
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France (WINNER)
“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland
“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy
“Past Lives” (A24) — United States
“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain
“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Best Original Song, Motion Picture 
“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas (WINNER)
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated 
“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) (WINNER)
“Elemental” (Disney)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Suzume” (Toho Co.)
“Wish” (Disney)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” (WINNER)
Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) (WINNER)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

in News
Related Posts
Photo: NTSB
News

FAA Grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet After Alaska Airlines Incident; Safety Inspections Ordered Globally

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Passenger Scare Prompts FAA Action: Inspection Mandate Affects 171 Aircraft By Dolores Quintana After the terrifying experience of passengers on...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Proposed Seven-Story Development Being Considered Near 405 Freeway

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Development Envisions 92 Apartments and Affordable Housing Options A group of petite residential structures in Sawtelle, located near the 405...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Two Men Indicted for $8.5M Airbnb Scam: Online Rental Fraud Exposed

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Bait-And-Switch Scheme on Popular Rental Platforms Revealed By Dolores Quintana Two men have been indicted on federal fraud charges, accused...
Breaking News, Crime, News

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Supervisor Urges Retail Giants to Combat Gift Card Scam Affecting Thousands

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Retail and Drugstore Chains Hit by at Least 5,000 Fraudulent Purchases By Keemia Zhang Late last month, Los Angeles County...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Makes Multiple Arrests Across City Over New Year’s Weekend

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Arrests Include Charges of Strong-Arm Robbery and Stolen Vehicles By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department was busy over...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
News

California Launches $28 Billion Mental Health Overhaul: Proposition 1 on March 2024 Ballot

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Governor Newsom Signs Bills to Tackle Crisis with $6.38 Billion Investment By Dolores Quintana In a groundbreaking move poised to...
News, Video

(Video) Vicente Foods Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary with LA City Council Member Traci Park

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Council Member Park Officially Proclaimed Vicente Foods a Park’s Pick! @culvercitywlanews Vicente Foods Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary with LA City...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Enacts Sweeping Changes: Wage Hikes, Extended Outdoor Dining, and New Alcohol Rules

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Recent Legislation Impacts Fast-Food Workers, Dining Experiences, and Entertainment Venues By Keemia Zhang The new year marked a number of...

Photo: Primo’s/Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Starbucks Revolutionizes the Drive-Thru Experience: Accepts Reusable Cups At All Stores

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Starting January 3rd, Starbucks Welcomes Customers’ Personal Cups By Keemia Zhang Famed coffee chain Starbucks has become the first coffee...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Officers De-Escalate Situation on Washington Boulevard Amid Concerns of Mental Health Crisis

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Police Also Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect in Response to Jefferson Boulevard Theft By Dolores Quintana On December 30, Culver City...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Covid-19 Surges in Los Angeles County: Notable Increases in Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

LA County Reinstates Healthcare Facility Mask Mandate  By Dolores Quintana According to the latest weekly press release from the Los...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Closes Permanently

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Beloved Local Bakery Is No More After 35 Years  By Dolores Quintana Breaking news: Iconic bakery Sweet Lady Jane has...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Urgently Seeks Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Eric Farquharson, in Marina del Rey

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Los Angeles Sheriff Appeals to Public for Assistance in Finding Dementia-Stricken Eric Farquharson  The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fentanyl Surpasses Meth as Deadliest Street Drug in LA County – Report Reveals Alarming Rise

January 1, 2024

Read more
January 1, 2024

Accidental Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Skyrocket by 1,652% In Los Angeles County, Fentanyl has emerged as the deadliest street drug, surpassing...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR