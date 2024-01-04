Culver City Police Department Makes Multiple Arrests Across City Over New Year’s Weekend

Arrests Include Charges of Strong-Arm Robbery and Stolen Vehicles

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Police Department was busy over New Year’s weekend. On January 2, a social media press release detailed the arrests made during the last part of the holiday break. In total, CCPD made 12 different arrests.

Strong-Arm Robbery Arrest:

An arrest was made for strong-arm robbery after an officer responded to a victim’s report in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Machado Road. Swift action by officers led to obtaining a suspect description, and the individual was located in the La Ballona Creek area.

DUI and Firearm Possession Arrest:

In the 9500 block of Jefferson Boulevard, officers arrested a suspect who was initially detained for being under the influence of alcohol after a traffic collision. During the detention, officers observed ammunition on the floorboard of the suspect’s vehicle. Further investigation revealed a recovered handgun (ghost gun) and three spent shell casings inside the vehicle. The suspect faces charges of DUI and illegal possession of a firearm.

Stolen Vehicle and Identity Theft Arrests:

Three suspects were arrested when officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement discovered numerous credit and debit cards with different names, ski masks, and tools consistent with committing burglaries. Additionally, two occupants had felony warrants for forgery. The three suspects were arrested for vehicle theft, identity theft, and probable cause burglary.

Warrant Arrest Related to Stolen Vehicle:

A suspect was arrested during a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle. The driver, found to have a warrant for felony burglary, was taken into custody.

Felony Reckless Evading Arrest:

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver failed to comply and attempted to flee. The driver was subsequently arrested for multiple violations, including felony reckless evading.

Battery, Unauthorized Access Card Use, and Petty Theft Arrest:

A suspect was arrested for battery, use of an access card without consent, and petty theft.

Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia Arrest:

One suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and illegal paraphernalia.

Multiple Petty Theft Arrests:

Three separate arrests were made for petty thefts, underscoring law enforcement’s commitment to addressing various criminal activities in the community.