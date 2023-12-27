MAJOR. Day of Hope Hits LA: Free Gas, Groceries, and Community Cleanup on Dec 28

Grammy-Nominated Artist Leads a Day of Generosity Across Los Angeles

The Major. Hope Foundation, spearheaded by the acclaimed Grammy-nominated artist and “Hope Dealer” MAJOR., is set to bring a day of inspiration and support to Los Angeles communities. The Major. Day of Hope, scheduled for December 28, 2023, will encompass random “Drops of Hope” throughout LA County, featuring complimentary grocery and gas purchases, donations of socks and footwear, and volunteer opportunities for community cleanup and city beautification projects.

Event Highlights:

Random Drops of Hope: Throughout LA County, residents can experience unexpected acts of generosity, including free grocery and gas purchases.

Community Cleanup Projects: Volunteer opportunities for city beautification and community cleanup projects will be available to those looking to contribute to their neighborhoods.

Live Activation: The day concludes with a live, in-person activation at the local community shop, Hilltop (4427 W. Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043), featuring a red carpet, media coverage, and a one-on-one conversation with MAJOR. himself. The event will also offer a sneak peek into the MAJOR. Hope Experience.

Who’s Joining the Cause:

MAJOR. HOPE Band: MAJOR. and his HOPE Band will be providing a live performance during the day’s events. Watch a glimpse of their powerful performances here.

Niecy Nash: Emmy-winning actress, producer, director, and advocate Niecy Nash will be participating in the event.

Khloe Thompson: Tween philanthropist and founder of Khloe Kares, Khloe Thompson, will also be present, contributing to the cause. Learn more about her impactful work here.

Event Details:

Date: December 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Locations: East LA: Superior Market, 3600 E Cesar Chávez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063 (10:00 AM – 10:45 AM) Hollywood: My Friend’s Place, 5850 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (11:30 AM-12:15 PM) Beverly Hills: Rodeo Drive Steps, 427 N Crescent Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (12:45 PM-1:15 PM) Hawthorne: Walmart Market, 14441 S. Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250 (1:45 PM- 2:30 PM) Inglewood: Gas Station, 1244 S. Inglewood Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 (2:30 PM -3:30 PM)



Red Carpet and MAJOR. Hope Experience:

Time: 6:00 pm onwards

You can RSVP to the event here: Eventbrite – MAJOR. Hope Foundation Launch Party

About MAJOR. HOPE Foundation:

MAJOR. HOPE Foundation, a 501c3 social action initiative, is the brainchild of MAJOR., the Grammy-nominated artist, actor, and humanitarian known as the “hope dealer.” The foundation creatively amplifies hope through various channels, including entertainment, civic engagement, community development, youth enrichment, and philanthropy. Learn more about the foundation at nowthatsmajor.com and majorhopefoundation.org.