Weekend Arrests and Community Giving: Culver City Police Department Takes Action

Photo: Facebook

CCPD Announces Additional Patrols In Blair Hills and Investigators Pursuing Leads

By Dolores Quintana

In recent law enforcement developments, Culver City saw a series of arrests over the weekend:

  • One individual was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
  • Another arrest was made in connection with vandalism.
  • Petty theft charges led to the apprehension of two individuals.

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) actively conducted additional patrol checks in the Blair Hills community. Simultaneously, investigators are diligently pursuing leads associated with a reported sexual assault, with a particular focus on information provided by the public.

In a heartening display of community engagement, officers and Explorers from the CCPD participated in a special day of giving on Saturday. The occasion was marked by their involvement in the A Child’s Dream CA Holiday Event at the Teen Center.

Furthermore, the CCPD received a wave of toy donations throughout the weekend. These generous contributions will be distributed to children within the Culver City community this week, enhancing the holiday spirit for many. The CCPD extends its heartfelt thanks to all who have generously contributed to this charitable cause.

