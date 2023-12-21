December 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Film Review: Jonathan Glazer’s Brilliant “The Zone of Interest”- An Invisible Look at the Holocaust

Photo: Courtesy of A24

The Holocaust has been the subject of over 400 films, going back to the early part of the last century with Night Train to Munich, directed by Carol Reed, and was the first feature to depict concentration camps. Some of the later films include The Sorrow and the Pity (Marcel Ophuls); The Counterfeiters (Stefan Ruzowitzky;) Son of Saul (László Nemes;) Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg;) Au Revoir les Enfants (Louis Malle;) The Diary of Anne Frank (George Stevens;) 

Naked Among Wolves (Phillip Kadelbach;) and Life is Beautiful (Roberto Benigni).  What these films have in common is the depiction of the unspeakable conditions under which Jewish prisoners were warehoused and eventually exterminated.  

The latest film to fall into this genre is writer/director Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, which he adapted from a 2014 novel by Martin Amis.  

This film is United Kingdom’s Official Entry for the 96th Academy Awards, and although the story does fall into the Holocaust genre, this is a stand-alone film as we never actually see the interior of Auschwitz, but Johnnie Burn’s sound design clearly lets us know what’s going on behind that wall. The story revolves around Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz, brilliantly played by Christian Friedel, and his wife Hedwig, played by the most talented Sandra Hüller.  

As the movie opens, we see what appears to be a normal day at the lake with family and friends. They frolic in the water, picnic, have lively conversations, and are having a wonderful time. Back at the house, Hedwig gives her mother, who is visiting their impressive two-story stucco villa for the first time, a tour of the gardens filled with a variety of plants, flowers, fruits, vegetables, and vines crawling up the garden walls – walls that separate this happy family from the horrors taking place at Auschwitz, just on the other side.  

This is Rudolph’s dream house, which he gained through his devotion to Hitler, and his family lives a normal life.  Hedwig is a good mother and enjoys living in this rather palatial home.  She has a pleasant social life with the other officers’ wives as they sit around the kitchen table, where they gossip and laugh.  Hedwig talks about her maids as if they are invisible. Her husband dutifully reads bedtime stories to his children as little ones on the other side of the wall are fed into ovens – the Final Solution of which he was one of the major architects wherein he perfected mass extermination techniques.  

Bear in mind the subject of Auschwitz, the concentration camp on the outskirts of Oświęcim, Poland, never comes up in conversations, but the horrors taking place behind that wall are delineated by an occasional gunshot, dogs barking, babies crying, and electrifying muted screams. There is absolutely no reaction by anyone in the house as they continue to live their daily lives – cooking, cleaning, entertaining people for dinner. 

There are many brilliant moments, but one that will be seared into your brain is Hedwig trying on a mink coat, which we quickly understand belonged to one of the female prisoners. Admiring herself in the mirror is magnificently captured by director of photography Łukasz Żal’s meticulous camerawork, which, throughout the film, delicately paints a picture of this family’s almost surreal daily life against the backdrop of unspeakable unseen cruelty. Auteur Glazer’s last feature film was the haunting Under the Skin ten years ago. His The Zone of Interest is well worth the intermission as there has never been another film quite like this one.

The Zone of Interest
Written and Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Based on the Novel by Martin Amis
Produced by James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska
Starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller
Director of Photography Łukasz Żal 
Production Design: Chris Oddy
Editing: Paul Watts
Costume Design: Małgorzata Karpiuk
Music: Mica Levi 
Sound Design: Johnnie Burn 
Distributor:  A24
Language:  German, English Sub-Titles
Running Time 106 minutes
Rating PG-13
Language:  German 
Running Time 106 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Release Date:  
December 15, 2023
(limited)

in News
Related Posts
News

Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases, Los Angeles County Urges Vigilance During Festive Season

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

Rising Transmission Rates Prompt Public Health Concerns and Call for Caution By Dolores Quintana As schools break for the holidays...

Photo: Salt & Straw
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Salt & Straw Scoops into Brentwood with Limited Supply of Sold Out Seven-Layer Ice Cream Cakes

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Salt & Straw’s Tyler Malek Craft Irresistible Holiday-Inspired Cake Duo By Dolores Quintana Just in...

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Major Recall: Nearly 320,000 Power XL Air Fryers Pulled Over Burn Risk

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Empower Brands Initiates Recall Due to Faulty Component By Dolores Quintana In a recent announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unlock the Magic of the Season: Festive Feasting Across LA’s Top Restaurants this Christmas

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Indulge in Culinary Delights and Holiday Cheer with Special Menus and Signature Dishes By Dolores Quintana Are you still having...

Photo: Best Bet Pizzeria
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Best Bet Pizzeria Shuts Its Doors; Chef Jason Neroni and The Rose Venice Go Separate Ways

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

A Culinary Shake-Up: Closure of Best Bet Pizzeria and Chef Jason Neroni’s Departure from The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

LAX Announces Updated Runway Closure Schedule for December 2023

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Additional Closure Date Added for Certain Runways By Dolores Quintana The runway closure schedule at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fueling Optimism: Gas Prices Dip in Los Angeles County After 78-Day Surge

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Average Price Falls to $4.715, Offering Relief at the Pump Gas prices have finally gone down just in time for...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

If You Need Special Last Minute Gifts, Let These Artisan Shops and Pop-Ups Help You

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

There’s Still Some Time Left For You to Find Beautiful Gifts That Are Just Right By Dolores Quintana This holiday...

Official
News

Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back...

Facebook
News

Lost Your Electronic Gadgets in LA? The LAPD May Have Found Them

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

LAPD detectives uncover trove of stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones By Dolores Quintana If you’ve had your electronic goods stolen...

Getty Photos
News

Homelessness in the United States Soars 12% in a Year, Alarming HUD Report Announces

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Rising Rents, Reduced Aid Drive Surge; Asian, Hispanic Populations Hit Hardest By Dolores Quintana The Department of Housing and Urban...

Google Earth
News

Armed Robbery Strikes Wells Fargo in West LA, Gun Put To Victim’s Head

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Mid-Morning Heist Unfolds at Wells Fargo ATM and Parking Lot By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, December 16, in a brazen...

Photo: Aaron Brumer & Associates
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Greenlights New Sawtelle District Multi-Family Development

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Approval Includes Density Bonus Incentives For New Building  By Dolores Quintana Six multifamily residential developments in various Los Angeles neighborhoods...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor’s Push for Affordable Housing Sparks Displacement Concerns in LA

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Renters Face Displacement – Advocates Call for Safeguards By Dolores Quintana In an effort to address the pressing need for...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

City Denies That Upgrades Are Needed Amidst LA’s Largest Rent-Controlled Housing Eviction in 40 Years

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Barrington Plaza Evictions Coincide with Lavish Makeover Plans  By Dolores Quintana As we have reported previously, tenants of the Barrington...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR