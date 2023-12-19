If You Need Special Last Minute Gifts, Let These Artisan Shops and Pop-Ups Help You

There’s Still Some Time Left For You to Find Beautiful Gifts That Are Just Right

By Dolores Quintana

This holiday season, you have some great options for your last-minute shopping. We know it’s hectic, and there’s not much time left. These artisan shops and pop-ups have just what you need. There’s even some free gift wrapping.

In Culver City at Platform LA, GOODEE is pleased to announce the opening of its inaugural pop-up store in Los Angeles at Platform, featuring a meticulously designed 500-square-foot space created in partnership with Montreal-based design firm SANGARE Studio. The collaboration emphasizes craftsmanship and material authenticity, drawing inspiration from the nomadic essence of pop-ups.

The store’s design incorporates industrial-looking fixtures, such as versatile wooden crates that seamlessly transform, reshape, and adapt to any given space, serving as multi-functional displays. Aligned with GOODEE and SANGARE Studio’s shared environmental and social values, the design is thoughtful, modest, and elevated. All custom-designed fixtures are intended for future re-use, aligning with the commitment to reduce environmental impact.

Adding a touch of artistic flair to the simplistic design, hand-painted illustrations by Montreal-based architectural designer and artist Clémentine Dufaut adorn the space. Dufaut’s work, spanning interior design, illustration, and hand poke tattooing, brings naive and optimistic figurative designs, infusing joy and a burst of color into the distinctive GOODEE signature yellow punctuated space.

The pop-up at Platform will showcase a curated assortment of pieces designed and made by ethical makers globally, including renowned brands such as Haws, Niwaki, Tensira, ecoBirdy, Iris Hantverk, Ferm Living, and more.

GOODEE co-founder Dexter Peart expressed pride in the first LA pop-up, emphasizing the opportunity to connect with customers and like-minded consumers seeking meaningful and sustainable holiday gifts. Co-founder Byron Peart added, “Platform is the ideal location for GOODEE in LA, allowing us to engage with new and existing customers who share our values.”

David Fishbein, the co-founder of Platform, expressed excitement about hosting GOODEE’s first LA pop-up, highlighting the alignment of values in the community, creativity, and positive impact.

The GOODEE LA pop-up is located at Platform 8850 Washington Boulevard, Culver City, and will be open daily from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Other gift ideas from Platform include functional design objects from Atrio and Il Buco Vita for the design aesthete and elevated beauty and grooming tools for the serum collector. There’s also Flamingo Estate dish soap and Material Kitchen sauce pot via Broome Street General Store’s pop-up at Platform for those dreaming of a Nancy Meyers kitchen.

If you are in the Century City area, you can find what you are looking for at the Holiday Mart at the Westfield Century City Mall at their Holiday Mart.

Pop Mart: Limited edition and collectible character-based figures and art

Royce Chocolate: Chocolate & confections

Eclai: Seasonal styles and home accessories

The Academy Museum: Film collectibles supporting programming and education

Flour Shop: Small batch cakes and cookies

Malik Boots: Independent and minority-owned bookstore

JLUXLabel: Holiday-themed loungewear and home accessories

Luna Lili Jewelry: Handmade precious gemstone jewelry

Holy Moly Gifts: Giftable stationery and stocking stuffers

Peace of Cake: Prepackaged customizable mini cakes

B Sweet: Coffee, Tea & Baked Goods

Another great shop to visit at the Century City Mall is the Academy Museum Store Pop-Up. Audiences can shop the Academy Museum Store’s collection of film-inspired gifts for all ages and interests—from the John Waters fan to the Jaws fan, we have something for everyone, including its collection of official exclusive Academy Awards®–themed Merchandise.

Even better, you can enjoy complimentary gift wrapping by Freeform during the 25 Days of Christmas. Follow @25Days and @Freeform on Instagram, show proof of following to booth staff, pick your paper, and unwrap the holiday spirit. Open daily from 11/24 to 12/24, 12 PM-8 PM—one gift per customer per day with an eligible receipt.

For those in Brentwood who are looking to give to others who are less fortunate, The Giving Tree in the Courtyard at the Brentwood Country Mart can help you make a child’s Christmas more merry. Join the annual giving tree supporting Baby-to-Baby.