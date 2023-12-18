Armed Robbery Strikes Wells Fargo in West LA, Gun Put To Victim’s Head

Mid-Morning Heist Unfolds at Wells Fargo ATM and Parking Lot

By Dolores Quintana

On Saturday, December 16, in a brazen daylight robbery around 9:40 a.mMultiple people were robbed at the ATM at Wells Fargo at West Pico Blvd and Glendon Avenue, according to a post on Nextdoor and witness statements.

The robber was described as being tall, about 6’3, black, and wearing all-black clothing with a hoodie. Witnesses said that he might have been wearing a du-rag underneath the hoodie but wasn’t wearing a mask. He was carrying a gun, which he pointed at the temple of a male customer at the ATM.

A witness said that she was trying to pull into the Wells Fargo parking lot, and the suspect’s car was blocking the entrance. When he moved his car and parked, she said that he ran towards the people using the ATM and pulled his gun. The male victim was in his forties, and the other victim was a woman in her 30s. The witness pulled into another area and immediately called 911. The LAPD arrived quickly after the call.

The woman who was robbed stated that she thought the suspect may have been in his 20s, and he put the gun to the head of the man at the other ATM and demanded his money. He demanded money from her, and she gave him the $300 that she had since she hadn’t even started using the ATM. The man was unable to access his account because he was so nervous.

There was no security at the ATM; from all accounts, the branch is normally a busy one. Witnesses said that he also may have attempted to rob people sitting in their cars in the parking lot and that he demanded the wallet of the next person in line to use the ATM but threw the wallet back at the man because there was no cash inside.

Wells Fargo and the LAPD did not respond to inquiries by press time.