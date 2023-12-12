December 13, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Investigate Sexual Assault; Seek Public Assistance to Identify Suspect

Photo: Culver City Police Department

Early Morning Sexual Assault, Video Evidence Gives Police Suspect Description

By Dolores Quintana

On December 2, 2023, at approximately 7:46 am, the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a reported sexual assault in the Blair Hills community. Preliminary investigations revealed that an adult male suspect entered a residence between 2:00-3:00 am, committing a sexual assault on a juvenile, before leaving on foot at around 7:00 am.

CCPD officers immediately canvassed the area, securing video evidence of the suspect’s departure. The safety and well-being of the Culver City community remain the top priority, with investigators utilizing all available resources to identify and locate the suspect.

The CCPD released this photo of the suspect. 

The Culver City Police Department seeks public assistance in identifying the suspect. Individuals with information are urged to contact Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302 or email tips@culvercity.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CCPD via TEXT-A-TIP –  Text TIP CCPD, followed by your message, to 888777, or you can submit an anonymous web tip via Nixle. The report number is 23-6507

Suspect Description:

  • Male, White or Hispanic, adult
  • Average height and build
  • Dark-colored clothing and beanie, white shoes
