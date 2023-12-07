December 8, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Marijuana Dispensary Hit in Bold Armed Robbery – Police Seek Public Assistance

Photo: Facebook

Culver City Police Asks For Community Cooperation in Identifying Suspects

By Dolores Quintana

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately 7:35 pm, Culver City Police responded to a reported armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary situated in the 3700 block of Robertson Boulevard.

According to the victim, who was in the process of unloading an estimated one hundred and twenty pounds of marijuana from a vehicle, two suspects emerged from a separate vehicle, both brandishing handguns. 

Suspect one is described as a Male, Black, aged 20-30, approximately six feet tall, wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hoodie with white spots, and a black ski mask. Suspect two, also a Male, Black, aged 20-30, approximately six feet tall, was dressed in a white hoodie with dark-colored marks on the upper chest area, light-colored pants featuring a vertical stripe along the leg, white shoes, and a black ski mask.

During the robbery, Suspect One pointed a firearm at the victim while both suspects seized an estimated one hundred pounds of marijuana, promptly loading it into a waiting silver Honda Accord. The third suspect, the driver of the Accord, swiftly fled the scene, with all three suspects traveling southbound on Robertson Avenue, eventually disappearing from view. 

The suspects remain unidentified at this time. The weapons employed in the incident were handguns. Anyone who might have information or questions related to this incident is encouraged to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or contact the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6502.

