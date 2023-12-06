Culver City Police Officers’ Association Spreads Holiday Magic with Santa’s Sleigh Tour

Santa’s Sleigh Tour Unveils a Joyful Twist This Season With New Look

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Police Officers’ Association (CCPOA) is helping spread joy throughout the holiday season by bringing Santa’s Sleigh to the city. On multiple nights throughout December, Santa’s Sleigh will make stops from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The CCPOA invites all to stop by, say hello, and take photos with Santa. Also, Santa’s reindeer have a new look this year!

Tour Schedule:

Wednesday, December 6

Anticipated stops at Farragut Street (between Madison Avenue and La Salle Avenue), Veterans Park, and Studios Estates.

Friday, December 8

Anticipated stops are at Heritage Park, Janisann Avenue, Orville Street, Blanco Park, Port Road, and Slauson Avenue.

Tuesday, December 12

Anticipated stops at Tellefson Park, Glencoe Avenue and Zanja Street, Wade Park, Washington Place and Wasatch Avenue, Bledsoe Avenue, and Herbert Street, and Barman Avenue and Tuller Avenue.

Monday, December 18

Anticipated stops at Lindberg Park, Flaxton Street and Drakewood Avenue, Marycrest Manor, Doverwood Drive and GVC, Canterbury Drive and Kensington Way, Canterbury Drive and Sumner Way, and Canterbury Drive and Cambridge Way.

Wednesday, December 20

Culver City Police Department

Santa’s Sleigh will be parked in front of the Culver City Police Department located at 4040 Duquesne Avenue for the evening.

Important Note: Sleigh stops are approximate and subject to change at any time.You can follow Santa’s Sleigh on Twitter @santasleighccpd or on the Culver City PD Facebook or Instagram social media pages for real-time sleigh updates!