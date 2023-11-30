Red Chickz Unveils $5 Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich for One Day Only

The Savory-Sweet Sandwich is Red Chickz’s Newest Craveable Creation

By Dolores Quintana

Red Chickz, the red hot chicken eatery known for its irresistible Nashville hot chicken, is all set to introduce its latest culinary creation, the Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich, on Saturday, December 2nd, across both its Culver City and Downtown LA establishments. The restaurant is located at 10100 Venice Boulevard.

On this special occasion, available for one day only (12/2), patrons can savor this delectable masterpiece for the exclusive price of $5, a significant discount from its regular price of $13. The launch commemorates Red Chickz’s inaugural venture beyond its home market, opening a new location in San Diego, CA.

The Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich features a perfectly seasoned and crunchy chicken tender adorned with the eatery’s signature house-made honey butter, all nestled within a soft potato bun. This delectable creation promises a delightful fusion of savory and sweet flavors.

Co-founded in 2018 by Nima Christensen and Shawn Lalehzarian, Red Chickz has gained widespread acclaim for its fiery and bold flavors and an unwavering dedication to culinary excellence. With a devoted following of hot chicken enthusiasts and an impressive 1.2 million followers on TikTok, Red Chickz has swiftly become a favorite in the hot chicken scene, paving the way for expansive growth anticipated in 2024.