Ladytron’s Surprise Gift: ‘All Over By Xmas’ Drops, Unveiling a Festive Classic Decades in the Making

Liverpool’s Electronic Pioneers Deliver a “Majestic Glam Stomp” for the Holidays

By Dolores Quintana

At the stroke of midnight, Ladytron, the electronic pop pioneers from Liverpool, unveiled a holiday gift for their fans — their new holiday single, “All Over By Xmas.” Embellished with their signature analog synths and wintery sleigh bells, the track could be a new Christmas classic, offering “a majestic glam stomp in the festive tradition of ‘Stop the Cavalry’ and ‘Pipes of Peace.”

In harmony with their acclaimed 2023 album, ‘Time’s Arrow,’ Ladytron orchestrates the holiday season with an uplifting soundtrack that captures the spirit of the festive period. You can pre-save the single here and watch the visualizer here.

This surprise release coincides with the announcement of their first UK show of 2024 at New Century Hall in Manchester on January 26. The band has also secured a headline slot at the three-day Schellraiser Festival in Nevada in June, with additional dates set to be revealed soon. Ladytron concludes the year with their iconic single “Destroy Everything You Touch,” featured in Emerald Fennell’s highly praised film and soundtrack for Saltburn, the sexy and controversial new hit film.

Ladytron’s remarkable 2023 was marked by the release of their seventh studio album, ‘Time’s Arrow,’ recognized as a dystopian, beatific masterpiece, earning accolades in Rolling Stone’s ‘Best Albums of 2023 So Far’ list. The remix of their fan favorite, “Destroy Everything You Touch,” by dance artist Space Motion, gained support from influential DJs such as Armin van Buuren and Camelphat. The band embarked on a global tour, captivating audiences at European and US summer festivals, including Just Like Heaven and CRSSD, along with sold-out headline shows in the US and UK. The band’s members are Helen Marnie, Mira Aroyo, and Daniel Hunt.

Ladytron’s gorgeous aural soundscapes continue with “All Over By Christmas,” which stands as “a testament to its enduring creativity, mischievous spirit, and unwavering commitment to musical magic.”