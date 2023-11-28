November 29, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Snowy Delight and Tree Lighting Magic: Downtown Culver City’s Annual Sled-tacular Celebration

Photo: Facebook

Join the Festive Fun with Snow, Sledding, and a Dazzling 22-foot Holiday Tree Lighting

By Dolores Quintana

Embrace the holiday spirit as Downtown Culver City announces the return of the Annual Tree Lighting Sled-tacular on November 30th. The event promises a magical experience for families and friends, featuring snow, sledding, and a host of festive activities.

To partake in the snowy festivities, attendees are encouraged to register in advance and sign a waiver, ensuring a swift and enjoyable sledding experience. Secure your spot here

The picturesque Culver City Town Plaza will once again host a magnificent 22-foot Holiday tree adorned with over 7,500 warm-white LED lights. Culver City officials will join the community in ceremonial tree lighting at 6:00 p.m., marking the official start of the Holiday Season. Musical performances by Culver City elementary schools, the Culver City Middle School, and the Culver City High School (Academy of Visual and Performing Arts) will add a melodic touch to the evening. 

Additionally, the star of the season, Santa Claus, will be present to spread joy and meet the children. Culver City Parks and Recreation Community Services will contribute to the festivities with engaging games and activity booths for attendees of all ages.

A highlight of the celebration is the generous offering of free cookies and treats provided by members of the Downtown Business Association. Attendees will receive Holiday Treat Bags, complemented by hot chocolate, popcorn, and more.

Don’t miss this enchanting event that promises to bring warmth, joy, and festive cheer to Downtown Culver City—presented by Amazon Studios.

