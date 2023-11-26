Helio Shapes Palms’ Skyline with Mixed-Use Projects Along Overland Avenue

Palms’ Overland Avenue Buzzing with Helio’s Multiple Developments

By Dolores Quintana

Arya, the newest mixed-use apartment complex by Helio, is on the verge of completion at 3577 S. Overland Avenue in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Occupying a block-long site between Charnock Road and Tabor Street, the seven-story building will contain 119 residential units and 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Additionally, semi-subterranean parking for 126 vehicles is part of the project.

Entitled under Transit Oriented Communities guidelines, Helio benefited from incentives allowing the construction of a larger structure than conventional zoning permits. In return, the development will allocate 11 new studio, one-, and two-bedroom dwellings as affordable housing.

Designed by Reed Architectural Group, Arya’s exterior showcases a blend of stucco and metal siding, contributing to the evolving landscape of Palms. The completion of Arya marks another milestone for Helio in its commitment to innovative and community-enhancing developments.

Helio, which used to do business under the name of Oakmont Capitol, has two other similar developments in the area, The Jagger, which is located across the street on Overland, and The Roy, which is located next to the Jagger on the east side of the street.