November 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Unexplained Dog Respiratory Illness Sparks Public Health Investigation in Los Angeles County

Photo: Getty Photos

Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (aCIRD) Prompts Urgent Measures

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary Public Health Program is actively investigating a surge in reports concerning an unidentified respiratory illness affecting dogs, mirroring similar cases in various states. Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge, sneezing, and lethargy. 

The Public Health team is currently engaged in a comprehensive case-finding initiative to assess the scope and nature of this novel respiratory ailment in Los Angeles County. The Department of Health stated that updates will be provided to the public as more information becomes available.

Since November 16, 2023, ten instances of respiratory illness in dogs have been reported by veterinarians in Los Angeles. Notably, these dogs tested negative for common viruses and bacteria through the respiratory panel designed for such symptoms. Owners are being contacted to ascertain potential sources of infection. Ongoing collaboration with federal and state entities is underway to ensure a coordinated response as investigations progress.

The current designation for this respiratory condition is Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (aCIRD). Cases are identified by a negative canine respiratory PCR test panel, coupled with one of the following clinical scenarios:

  1. Chronic mild-moderate respiratory infection lasting more than six weeks with minimal or no response to antibiotics.
  2. Chronic pneumonia is minimally responsive to antibiotics.
  3. Acute pneumonia rapidly progresses to severe outcomes within 24-36 hours.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the ailment’s origin, veterinarians and dog owners are urged to remain vigilant for symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and lethargy in their dogs.

In the event of these symptoms, owners are advised to:

  1. Contact their pet’s veterinarian for evaluation and potential tests and medications.
  2. Isolate sick dogs at home for a minimum of 28 days from the onset of illness. Dogs exposed to the sick dog should quarantine for 14 days, monitoring for signs of illness.
  3. Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces, doorknobs, keyboards, and animal equipment using an EPA-registered disinfectant or a stronger bleach solution.
  4. Keep the affected dog at home, away from daycare, boarding kennels, grooming facilities, and dog parks.
  5. If a dog falls ill after being boarded or in a facility, owners should seek veterinary evaluation and notify the facility of the illness.
in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Armed Robbery Unfolds in Culver City – Police Seek Information on Suspect

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Late-Night Incident on Sepulveda Boulevard Prompts Investigation By Dolores Quintana On Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:48 pm, Culver City...

Photo: Official
News

Additional Free At-Home COVID Tests Now Available From U.S Government

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Get Up to 8 Tests at No Cost, Rapid Results, Easy Access, and Free Shipping By Dolores Quintana In an...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined 1212 Santa Monica On Third Street Promenade

November 22, 2023

Read more
November 22, 2023

 New American Italian Ristorante Featuring New Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten, All New Menu, Italian-Inspired Cocktails and Discoteca. @culvercitywlanews The Reimagined...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vespertine, Culver City’s Sensory Culinary Marvel, To Emerge from Hiatus

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Restaurant Teases a Comeback With a Hiring Announcement on Instagram Vespertine, described by the restaurant as a “multi-sensory restaurant experience...

Photo: Gobble Gobble Give
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spread Holiday Cheer: Volunteer or Donate to Charitable Annual Efforts in Los Angeles

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Gobble Gobble Give, Pink Taco, and PATH  Feed the Homeless on Thanksgiving By Dolores Quintana More than one charitable organization...

Photo: Charcoal Venice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving Dinner and Shopping Options: What Stores and Restaurants Will Be Open on the Holiday

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Explore the Options for Open Stores and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Day By Dolores Quintana Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday, but...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @culvercitywlanews The holidays...

Photo: Facebook
News

Enhance Holiday Security with Culver City Police Department’s Vacation Check Program

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Before Your Holiday Journey, Enroll in the Program for CCPD Patrol Checks By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Official
News

Description of Potential Subject of Interest in I-10 Freeway Fire Has Been Released

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

CAL-Fire Asks For Help From the Public To Identify Subject By Dolores Quintana As the investigation of the fire that...

Photo: FDA
News

FDA Recall of Stone Fruit Over Listeria Concerns, 11 Illnesses, One Death Reported

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Nationwide Recall Issued for Fruits Sold Between May and November By Dolores Quintana HMC Group Marketing, Inc., operating as HMC...
News, Video

(Video) Tribute To Heroes in Culver City

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

At the Veterans Memorial Center, Culver City’s tribute to our veterans was on full display. @culvercitywlanews Tribute To Heroes in...

Photo: Lamar Johnson Collaborative
News, Real Estate

Transformative Sawtelle Boulevard Proposal To Enhance Pedestrian Safety

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

West LA Sawtelle Neighborhood Council Considering Options  By Dolores Quintana 2023 has been a year of tragic accidents where an...

Photo: Office of The Mayor of Los Angeles
News

Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Bass Announce Early I-10 Access, Acknowledging Union Crews’ Herculean Efforts

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

I-10 Freeway Accelerates Reopening – Union Crews Surpass Expectations By Dolores Quintana Governor Gavin Newsom, accompanied by Vice President Kamala...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Ends Three-Year Rent Freeze on Over 600,000 Apartments

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

Decision Allows Rent Increases Ending Pandemic Protections   The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-2 to lift a three-year-old rent freeze...
News, Video

(Video) Dozens of Healthcare Workers and Community Members Rally with Pastor William Smart

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

They are condemning the closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services at Colen Health Center. Healthcare workers at the facility...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR