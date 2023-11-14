White Nights, Black Paradise: The Play” Unveils the Untold Stories of Black Women

Experience Compelling Drama at the Blue Door Theater in Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

Delve into the gripping narrative of complicity and resistance, loyalty and betrayal, struggle and sacrifice, as told through the voices of Black women in “White Nights, Black Paradise: The Play.” Performances are scheduled for Friday, November 17, at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Blue Door Theater, located at 9617 Venice Boulevard, Culver City. Tickets are available on Eventbrite:

$25 for General Admission

$10 for Students and Seniors

Set in 1978 within the progressive, Black multiracial church and grassroots activism hub, The Peoples Temple, “White Nights, Black Paradise” illuminates the lived experiences, politics, moral dilemmas, and social histories of multigenerational religious, secular, queer, and cis Black women in The Peoples Temple and Jonestown. A rehearsal of the play can be viewed on YouTube.

The production is written, produced, and directed by Sikivu Hutchinson, an American feminist, novelist, playwright, and director. Hutchinson, the author of “White Nights, Black Paradise” (2015), was named Secular Woman of the Year in 2013 and received the Harvard Humanist of the Year award in 2020.

It features a talented cast, including Ayonna Barnett, Dee Freeman, Carter Graves, Patti Henley, Michaela Ivey, Stephanie Jackson, Phillip McNair, Darrell Philip, Allison Regen, Ninah Snipes, Unguzi, Leah Van King, and Bob Rumnock. Use code WNBP for a $3 discount on tickets. This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

Parking is available at 3846 Cardiff Ave, off of Venice on the south side of the street, and 3844 Watseka Ave. The first hour is free and each additional 30 minutes is $1.00 with a $12 maximum per day. There is limited street parking in front of and on the side of the theater.