(Video) Long Line At Brothers Cousins Tacos Pop Up

The Food Must Be Great Because People Broke Out Their Folding Chairs. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Located at 2914 Sawtelle Boulevard, near Rite Aid at the corner of Sawtelle and National. They serve tacos, burritos, mulitas, and quesadillas with every kind of meat. There’s also a fried plantain and Cheetos vendor nearby called George Churros25; both are on Instagram.