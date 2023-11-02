Join Cherry Bombe Magazine for a Live Baking Podcast Extravaganza in LA

Whisk in Time: Live Podcast, Delightful Treats, and Inspiring Chats Await You

By Dolores Quintana

Cherry Bombe Magazine is delighted to bring a delectable gathering in the City of Angels this upcoming Monday, November 6th. “She’s My Cherry Pie,” the popular baking podcast, is set to host a special live episode featuring a captivating panel conversation, networking opportunities, and mouthwatering treats crafted by local culinary talents.

For just $30, attendees can secure their tickets for this delicious event, available for purchase on cherrybombe.com or through the provided link in the bio. Each ticket includes an array of delectable bites, refreshing sips, and a complimentary copy of the latest Cherry Bombe Magazine.

Hosted by “She’s My Cherry Pie”’s very own @jessiesheehanbakes, the event will feature engaging discussions with distinguished guests, including:

Lara Adekoya (@laraayaaa), CEO and founder of Culver City’s own @fleursetsel, the beloved Westside cookie pop-up.

Leah Chin-Katz (@missleah608), the talented pastry chef at @republiquecafebakery.

Sasha Piligian (@sashimi1) is a skilled pastry chef and the founder of May Microbakery.

Hannah Ziskin, co-founder of @quartersheets, the Echo Park pizzeria that is one of the best pizza restaurants in Los Angeles and one of @foodandwine’s 2023 chefs of the year.

The event is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will take place at the renowned @republiquecafebakery, a fitting backdrop for this culinary extravaganza. Special thanks to our event supporters, including @plugrabutter, @caprunes, and @ghirardelli, whose contributions make this event possible. In the comments, it was revealed that Rose Wilde (@trosewilde) of @redbread and @ediblelamag will be making the cake for the event.

Don’t miss out on this delectable opportunity to savor the best of baking, connect with fellow bakers and baked goods lovers, and delve into the world of flavors and inspirations. Join the fun on Monday for a memorable experience that celebrates the art of baking and culinary creativity.