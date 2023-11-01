Día de los Muertos Celebration: Honoring Unity and Tradition in Santa Monica

A Vibrant Celebration Featuring Student Performances, Altars, and More

By Dolores Quintana

The rich and vibrant tradition of Día de los Muertos comes alive at the Santa Monica History Museum from November 1 to 17, 2023. To extend this cultural celebration to all, the museum is offering extended hours on November 1st and 2nd, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The museum, located at 1350 Seventh St, Santa Monica, CA 90401, will welcome visitors with free admission.

The Museum’s website says, “SMHM hosts students from area high schools and youth groups as we honor the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos. Students share thoughtfully crafted altars offering a heartfelt tribute to the cherished tradition of honoring family and friends who passed away.



Día de los Muertos, often described as a time when the veil between the spirit world and our own grows thin, provides a unique opportunity for individuals to emotionally reconnect with their departed loved ones. This occasion serves as a poignant and joyous remembrance, offering solace for those processing the loss of family and friends while simultaneously paying heartfelt tribute to their memory. Day of the Dead It is not a mournful commemoration but a joyous, colorful celebration of life and memories.

Participating high schools in this culturally rich event include students from Santa Monica High School, Venice High School, University High School, Hamilton High School, Culver City High School, and Fairfax High School.”

This year’s theme for the Santa Monica High School altar is “LA UNIDAD HACE LA FUERZA,” or “OUR UNITY GIVES US STRENGTH.” The altars stand as a testament to the power of unity within diverse communities.

To find more information about this event and to explore its significance in Santa Monica’s cultural history, please visit Santa Monica History.org/DayOfTheDead2023. Come and be part of this cultural celebration at the Santa Monica History Museum, where history and tradition come to life.