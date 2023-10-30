Steel Framing at New Del Rey Office Campus Hits New Heights After a Year

42XX Development Rises as a Modern Business Hub Takes Shape

After a year of construction, the steel framing has now reached its zenith at the future location of 42XX, a forthcoming office campus situated in Del Rey, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. It’s been a long time coming, but progress has been made.

This project, residing at 4204-4230 W. Glencoe Avenue, is in the development stages courtesy of The Bradmore Group, a real estate firm based in Marina del Rey. The complex, once completed, will comprise three office buildings centered around a central courtyard and interconnected via a network of paseos.

The City-approved plans outline a total office space of over 120,000 square feet upon conclusion, in addition to parking facilities and 1,500 square feet of ground-level retail space. The architectural design for 42XX is attributed to Rios and is depicted in renderings as contemporary three-story structures interconnected on their upper levels by spacious decks and pedestrian bridges.

As per information available on Rios’s website, the office complex is being constructed using a combination of mass timber, steel, and concrete materials. Anticipated completion for 42XX remains on schedule for 2024.