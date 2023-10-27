Secure Your Nonprofit: Grants of Up to $250,000 Available

Deadline Nears for California State Nonprofit Security Grant

By Dolores Quintana

The application period for the California State Nonprofit Security Grant is set to conclude on October 27, 2023. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $250,000 per location to bolster target hardening measures and security enhancements.

Administered by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), this initiative aims to align the preparedness efforts of nonprofit organizations facing a high risk of terrorist attacks and hate crimes with broader state and local preparedness endeavors.

Key Details:

Application Deadline: Friday, October 27 @ 5 p.m. (PDT). Late submissions will not be accepted or considered.

Funding Available: A total of $19,000,000 has been allocated.

Eligibility: Nonprofits situated in FEMA’s designated urban high-threat areas and small, high-risk rural areas are eligible to apply.

Usage: Grant funds can be utilized to support target hardening activities.

Application Process: Nonprofits must apply through their State Administrative Agency (SAA), with all communication routed through the SAA, which, in the case of California, is CalOES.

Prior Funding: Organizations remain eligible for funding even if they have received government security grants within the last five years.

Inquiries: Questions can be directed to CSNSGP@caloes.ca.gov.

More Information: For additional details about the grant program, including the Application Form and Vulnerability Assessment Worksheet, please visit the 2023-24 California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program (CSNSGP) RFP.

Note: Vulnerability assessments do not expire per Cal OES.