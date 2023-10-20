October 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rite-Aid Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, Replaces CEO

Photo: Facebook

Company to Close 154 Stores, Facing Legal Troubles and Losses

By Keemia Zhang

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced last weekend that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a “confluence of operational and financial factors“, and appointed Jeffery Stein as CEO the same day, replacing Elizabeth Burr. 154 “underperforming” store locations will also be closed.

The corporation has garnered $3.45 billion to a creditor-backed restructuring plan amidst several lawsuits and diminishing sales. In the past five years, the stock price has dropped over 96%, with year-to-year revenue down by over $300 million. In the recent fiscal period, CNBC states that the company also suffered a net loss of $1 billion. 

Ride-Aid has faced intense litigation relating to opioid prescriptions in light of intensive scrutiny over pharmacy chains as a result of the ongoing opioid crisis. Last year, the company settled up to $30 million in lawsuits that claimed Rite-Aid “contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids”, according to KTLA 5. Following whistleblower reports, the Justice Department also filed a complaint in March, alleging that the pharmacy filed hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances deemed unlawful from 2014 to 2019 despite red flags.

“We remain focused on serving our customers and communities, and we are grateful that they continue to choose our stores and pharmacies for their healthcare needs,” Stein said in a statement. “We thank our associates for their ongoing hard work and dedication, and we extend our gratitude to our partners, suppliers, and vendors for their continued support.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles County Library and Public Health Collaborate to Provide Vital Vaccinations

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

A Partnership Ensuring Community Health For All and For Free By Dolores Quintana In an effort to bolster public health...
News, Video

(Video) The Opening of Lei’d Cookies in Culver City

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

The Wait Was an Hour and a Half. The Smorgasburg favorite opened its brick and mortar and had a line...

Photo: Now Serving
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join the Conversation with Renowned Chefs, Savor Scandinavian Small Bites on October 28th at Fat + Flour Culver City

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Nicole Rucker and Now Serving LA Host Book Signing and Conversation By Dolores Quintana Join pastry chef and owner of...

Photo: Maple Block Meat Co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Maple Block Meat Co. Celebrates Its Eighth Annual Blocktoberfest

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Barbecue, Craft Beer, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 22nd  By Dolores Quintana Get ready for a festive Sunday,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reese’s Sweepstakes Promotion Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Purchase Requirements

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Consumer Advocate Questions Compliance with State and Federal Laws Reese’s, the popular peanut butter cup brand, has come under scrutiny...

Photo: The Getty Museum
News, Upbeat Beat

J. Paul Getty Museum Presents “William Blake: Visionary” Exhibition Opening On October 17

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Long in the Works Exhibit Presented in Collaboration with Tate Museum The J. Paul Getty Museum is proud to announce...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro’s CEO Invites LA Residents to Shape the Future in Telephone Town Hall

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Have Your Say on Metro’s Budget and Services on October 19 By Dolores Quintana Metro invites the Los Angeles community...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

SpectreVision Co-Founders Take Over Pluto TV for a Thrilling and Free Horror Movie Marathon

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah Curate a Selection of their Top Horror Films By Dolores Quintana Pluto TV, the leading...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Emerging Filmmakers Elevate Their Visions at Los Angeles’ Premier Proof-of-Concept Showcase

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

PROOF Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Cinematic Concepts of Tomorrow In Culver City By Dolores Quintana A new and exciting...

Photo: Louder Than War
News

Author John Robb Presents ‘The Art of Darkness’ – An Exploration of Goth Culture Comes to Los Angeles

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Journalist and Musician’s Book Explores History and Influence of Goth Music By Dolores Quintana Author/Music Scribe/TV Presenter/Environmental Activist and Bass...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Respond to a Series of Incidents Resulting in Apprehensions

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Multiple Arrests and Drug Intervention Took Place This Weekend By Dolores Quintana Over the past weekend, the Culver City Police...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extended Tax Day For Angelenos Is Here, What Help Can You Get From The Federal Tax Board?

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Don’t Miss Out on Programs for Tax Relief, Filing Options, and Scam Protection By Dolores Quintana The California Franchise Tax...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón Pioneers Latine Advisory Board for Inclusive Justice

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Diverse Voices Given Opportunity to Speak  By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Opens Doors for Community Feedback on the Draft General Plan

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

City Hosts Open House for Input on Future Land Use and Development Goals By Dolores Quintana Culver City is excited...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Sawtelle’s 1940s Home Could Transform into a Modern Multi-Unit Development

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Plans Submitted for a Five-Story Building Seeks Transit Entitlements By Dolores Quintana A recent application submitted to the Los Angeles...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR