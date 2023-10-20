Los Angeles County Library and Public Health Collaborate to Provide Vital Vaccinations

A Partnership Ensuring Community Health For All and For Free

By Dolores Quintana

In an effort to bolster public health and safeguard residents, the LA County Library is teaming up with the LA County Department of Public Health to provide a range of vaccinations at designated library locations throughout the fall. These services include the updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine, flu vaccinations, and the Mpox vaccine. Notably, health insurance is not a prerequisite, though those with insurance are required to provide their insurance card information. Importantly, immigration status will not be inquired about during the vaccination process.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly advocates the utilization of the 2023-2024 updated COVID-19 vaccines to shield against severe illness arising from COVID-19. Simultaneously, the LA County Department of Public Health recommends flu vaccinations for all individuals aged six months and older, encompassing both healthy children and adults. This recommendation stems from the substantial evidence that the flu vaccine effectively diminishes flu-related illnesses and the potential for severe flu complications, which can lead to hospitalization or even fatalities.

It is important to note that the Mpox vaccine is exclusively accessible to eligible groups. The updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine is open to individuals aged 12 and above. For comprehensive details regarding eligibility, kindly visit LACountyLibrary.org/VaccineClinics. Vaccine Clinics are scheduled to take place at select LA County Library locations until December 20. While walk-ins are welcomed, customers are strongly encouraged to make appointments online at myturn.ca.gov to expedite the process and minimize waiting times. Vaccines will be administered while supplies are available, and it should be noted that the availability of specific vaccine brands cannot be guaranteed at this time.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the LA County Department of Public Health, underscored the importance of vaccines in reducing the risks associated with respiratory and other illnesses, especially as the fall and winter seasons approach. She expressed her gratitude for the LA County Library’s commitment to ensuring easy access to vaccinations.

Skye Patrick, Director of the LA County Library, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the Library’s dedication to prioritizing community well-being by providing access to these essential vaccines. She highlighted the importance of empowering LA County residents to protect their loved ones, particularly in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and the imminent arrival of the flu season.