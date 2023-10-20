October 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Library and Public Health Collaborate to Provide Vital Vaccinations

Photo: Official

A Partnership Ensuring Community Health For All and For Free

By Dolores Quintana

In an effort to bolster public health and safeguard residents, the LA County Library is teaming up with the LA County Department of Public Health to provide a range of vaccinations at designated library locations throughout the fall. These services include the updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine, flu vaccinations, and the Mpox vaccine. Notably, health insurance is not a prerequisite, though those with insurance are required to provide their insurance card information. Importantly, immigration status will not be inquired about during the vaccination process.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly advocates the utilization of the 2023-2024 updated COVID-19 vaccines to shield against severe illness arising from COVID-19. Simultaneously, the LA County Department of Public Health recommends flu vaccinations for all individuals aged six months and older, encompassing both healthy children and adults. This recommendation stems from the substantial evidence that the flu vaccine effectively diminishes flu-related illnesses and the potential for severe flu complications, which can lead to hospitalization or even fatalities.

It is important to note that the Mpox vaccine is exclusively accessible to eligible groups. The updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine is open to individuals aged 12 and above. For comprehensive details regarding eligibility, kindly visit LACountyLibrary.org/VaccineClinics. Vaccine Clinics are scheduled to take place at select LA County Library locations until December 20. While walk-ins are welcomed, customers are strongly encouraged to make appointments online at myturn.ca.gov to expedite the process and minimize waiting times. Vaccines will be administered while supplies are available, and it should be noted that the availability of specific vaccine brands cannot be guaranteed at this time.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the LA County Department of Public Health, underscored the importance of vaccines in reducing the risks associated with respiratory and other illnesses, especially as the fall and winter seasons approach. She expressed her gratitude for the LA County Library’s commitment to ensuring easy access to vaccinations.

Skye Patrick, Director of the LA County Library, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the Library’s dedication to prioritizing community well-being by providing access to these essential vaccines. She highlighted the importance of empowering LA County residents to protect their loved ones, particularly in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and the imminent arrival of the flu season.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Rite-Aid Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, Replaces CEO

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

Company to Close 154 Stores, Facing Legal Troubles and Losses By Keemia Zhang Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced last weekend...
News, Video

(Video) The Opening of Lei’d Cookies in Culver City

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

The Wait Was an Hour and a Half. The Smorgasburg favorite opened its brick and mortar and had a line...

Photo: Now Serving
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join the Conversation with Renowned Chefs, Savor Scandinavian Small Bites on October 28th at Fat + Flour Culver City

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Nicole Rucker and Now Serving LA Host Book Signing and Conversation By Dolores Quintana Join pastry chef and owner of...

Photo: Maple Block Meat Co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Maple Block Meat Co. Celebrates Its Eighth Annual Blocktoberfest

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Barbecue, Craft Beer, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 22nd  By Dolores Quintana Get ready for a festive Sunday,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reese’s Sweepstakes Promotion Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Purchase Requirements

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Consumer Advocate Questions Compliance with State and Federal Laws Reese’s, the popular peanut butter cup brand, has come under scrutiny...

Photo: The Getty Museum
News, Upbeat Beat

J. Paul Getty Museum Presents “William Blake: Visionary” Exhibition Opening On October 17

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Long in the Works Exhibit Presented in Collaboration with Tate Museum The J. Paul Getty Museum is proud to announce...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro’s CEO Invites LA Residents to Shape the Future in Telephone Town Hall

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Have Your Say on Metro’s Budget and Services on October 19 By Dolores Quintana Metro invites the Los Angeles community...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

SpectreVision Co-Founders Take Over Pluto TV for a Thrilling and Free Horror Movie Marathon

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah Curate a Selection of their Top Horror Films By Dolores Quintana Pluto TV, the leading...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Emerging Filmmakers Elevate Their Visions at Los Angeles’ Premier Proof-of-Concept Showcase

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

PROOF Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Cinematic Concepts of Tomorrow In Culver City By Dolores Quintana A new and exciting...

Photo: Louder Than War
News

Author John Robb Presents ‘The Art of Darkness’ – An Exploration of Goth Culture Comes to Los Angeles

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Journalist and Musician’s Book Explores History and Influence of Goth Music By Dolores Quintana Author/Music Scribe/TV Presenter/Environmental Activist and Bass...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Respond to a Series of Incidents Resulting in Apprehensions

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Multiple Arrests and Drug Intervention Took Place This Weekend By Dolores Quintana Over the past weekend, the Culver City Police...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extended Tax Day For Angelenos Is Here, What Help Can You Get From The Federal Tax Board?

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Don’t Miss Out on Programs for Tax Relief, Filing Options, and Scam Protection By Dolores Quintana The California Franchise Tax...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón Pioneers Latine Advisory Board for Inclusive Justice

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Diverse Voices Given Opportunity to Speak  By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Opens Doors for Community Feedback on the Draft General Plan

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

City Hosts Open House for Input on Future Land Use and Development Goals By Dolores Quintana Culver City is excited...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Sawtelle’s 1940s Home Could Transform into a Modern Multi-Unit Development

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Plans Submitted for a Five-Story Building Seeks Transit Entitlements By Dolores Quintana A recent application submitted to the Los Angeles...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR