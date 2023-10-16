October 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Respond to a Series of Incidents Resulting in Apprehensions

Photo: Facebook

Multiple Arrests and Drug Intervention Took Place This Weekend

By Dolores Quintana

Over the past weekend, the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) witnessed a series of notable incidents that led to multiple arrests.

  1. Life-Saving Intervention: On October 14th at 10:00 p.m., CCPD Officers patrolling the 11400 block of Jefferson Blvd were alerted to a distressed individual in the rear alley. The subject was found unconscious and unresponsive. Quick-thinking officers administered Narcan, subsequently requesting assistance from the Culver City Fire Department (CCFD). While awaiting CCFD’s arrival, the officers administered multiple doses of Narcan, thus saving the victim’s life. The individual regained consciousness and engaged in conversation with the officers. Although CCFD offered treatment, the individual declined and left the scene.
  1. Apprehension for Battery: CCPD Officers, stationed in the vicinity of Sawtelle Blvd and Sepulveda Blvd, located and detained a subject wanted for battery against a Shakey’s Pizza employee. The victim corroborated the incident, leading to the arrest of the suspect without any further complications. The suspect was booked at CCPD and subsequently released.
  1. Recovered Stolen Vehicle: A CCPD Officer spotted an occupied white Mercedes reported as stolen from LASD Lennox. The suspect was taken into custody without any resistance. The registered owner reclaimed the vehicle at the scene. The suspect was apprehended, booked at CCPD, and subsequently released.
  2. Theft Investigation: CCPD Officers responded to a call from a resident in the 4400 block of Jasmine Ave reporting the theft of an electric bike valued at over $1,000 from their front yard. The suspect left a red cruiser bike behind. Subsequent investigations led officers to locate the suspect based on the description, although the electric bike was not found in their possession. The suspect, who had been arrested the previous day for burglary, was taken into custody without incident, booked at CCPD, and later released.
in News
