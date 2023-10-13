October 13, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Electrifying North American Tour Celebrates Their Visionary Music

Photo: Lauren Krohn and Marie Monteiro

The Band Arrives In Los Angeles on October 13 for Show at New, Hip Venue, The Bellwether

By Dolores Quintana

The iconic musical phenomenon, the Brian Jonestown Massacre, renowned for its unparalleled sound and visionary artistry, is in the midst of an electrifying tour across North America this fall. After astounding success on their UK and Europe tour, the band is ready to treat their dedicated fans in the US, Canada, and Mexico to an unforgettable live experience spanning 39 epic shows. The tour is in celebration of their critically acclaimed 20th studio album, “Your Future Is Your Past,” which made its mark on the music scene with its release on February 2, 2023, under Anton Newcombe’s own label, A Recordings. You can purchase tickets online for their show at The Bellwether

For the past three decades, the Brian Jonestown Massacre has fearlessly charted new musical territories, shaping a genre-bending blend that draws from a kaleidoscope of “60s swagger, neo-psychedelic overload to skronking metallic noise, motoric krautrock stomping, and shoegaze.”-Shindig Mag. 

Photo Credit – Lauren Krohn

Led by the indomitable frontman, songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, engineer, studio owner, father, and force of nature, Anton Newcombe, the band’s live performances have been nothing short of transcendent, captivating audiences with mesmerizing psychedelic jams and technical brilliance. Critics and fans alike have praised their innovative sound, hailing them as an essential pillar of the alternative music scene.

“The band played with an intense fervor that suggested they were completely in their element on the stage, creating a lucid soundscape that enveloped the room. With their incredible performance, The BJM proved why they’re such an essential staple in the alternative scene. Not only does Newcombe know how to write a good song, but in a live setting, these songs translate beautifully. Even if you only know a handful of their tracks, seeing The Brian Jonestown Massacre live is sure to be a spectacular experience. “ – Far out Mag

Their latest album, “The Future Is Your Past,” serves as a profound exploration covering topics such as war and crisis, delivered with unparalleled creative finesse. It serves as a testament to Anton’s continued relevance and creativity, tackling weighty themes with poetic nuance and musical ingenuity. From searing anthems that rally against injustice to introspective ballads that navigate the depths of the human experience, the album weaves a captivating tapestry of sound and storytelling. As Anton notes, many of the songs reference inspiration from his son Wolfgang and are, in fact, his ideas. Listen to FUDGE, the album’s lead single.  

Photo Credit – Marie Monteiro

Lead reviews praised the album with descriptions as far and wide as “Blasts of shimmering Madchester-era Power Pop,” said Classic Rock, while Uncut pointed out Anton’s “fiercely motivational songs.”  Mojo and others heralded the songs as “Anthemic,” while the Record Collector took note of how “their steadfast resistance to the 21st-century sounds is precisely what makes them a life-giving force… familiar yet miraculously fresh.” It was Louder Than War’s “Album of the Week” – “Stretches all sonic boundaries… And whilst this is the 20th album by the Brian Jonestown Massacre over their illustrious career of over 30 years, this shows no signs of waning in terms of inspiration and proves to be another glorious explosion of 21st century mind-blowing psychedelia.” In a Clash Music review by Nick Roseblade, the critic writes, “The Future Is Your Past is the most consistent album Newcombe has released since Methodrone.”

Audiences can expect to hear newer songs from this masterpiece, plus their 2022 majestic album “Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees,” along with classics that showcase the band’s signature mix of genres. From the dreamy shoegaze melodies to the meandering grooves that drift into sonic hypnosis, the album exemplifies Brian Jonestown Massacre’s musical evolution and trailblazing spirit.

Photo Credit – Lauren Krohn

As one of music’s most fascinating bands, the Brian Jonestown Massacre has challenged mainstream conventions, opting to take the road less traveled. Despite the pressures of the industry, Newcombe’s determination to follow his own path has made him a pioneering catalyst in modern music, earning him the status of an underground hero. With 20 albums under their belt, each exploring different dimensions of rock ‘n’ roll, the band continues to evolve and expand their sonic horizons and remains an essential force in the world of music.

The highly anticipated North American tour will take the band across the East, West, South, and Midwest coasts, featuring performances at iconic festivals LA’s Desert Daze, Los Angeles’ newest and most hip venue, Bellwether Theater, the Levitation Festival in Austin, Texas, and Mexico City’s Hipnosis. With only seven days off during the extensive 39-date run, the Brian Jonestown Massacre is ready to deliver an immersive and transformative live experience to their ever-growing and fiercely devoted fanbase.

Tickets for this epic musical journey are now on sale. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the legends themselves, Brian Jonestown Massacre, as they ignite stages and hearts across North America. 

On tour, Newcombe is accompanied by: 
Ricky Maymi (guitar)
Ryan Carlson Van Kriedt (guitar)
Daniel Lyons (drums)
Joel Gion (tambourine)
Hallberg Daði Hallbergsson (bass)
Emil Nikolaisen (keyboards)

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar Presents a Pasta Celebration on National Pasta Day

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Join Vicini for a Delectable Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu  Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar is set to mark National Pasta...

Photo: Providence Saint John's Health Center
News

Providence Saint John’s Health Center Seeks Public Assistance to Identify ICU Patient

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones By Dolores Quintana Providence Saint John’s Health Center...

Photo: Instagram Auld Fella and WeHo Sausage Company
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Weekend Celebrations Stretch Into Monday at Auld Fella and Weho Sausage Company

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Rugby World Cup Screenings and Oktoberfest Weho Sausage Company Style By Dolores Quintana Get ready for an exhilarating weekend next...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Local Restaurants and Food Trucks to Deliver Culinary Delights on October 14

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Culver City’s Art Walk and Roll Festival: A Feast for the Senses On Saturday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. to...

Photo: Instagram: Cafe Lovi
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Unite in Support of Israel Amid Crisis

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Local Eateries Launch Fundraisers and Donations to Send Aid Restaurants are also starting to respond to the attacks in Israel,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Rolls Out California Community Cruiser, Sharing Coffee Love at Local Events

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Experience Dunkin’s Brews on Wheels: Free Coffee Samples and Community Connection For those of you who love Dunkin’, here’s an...
News, Video

(Video) Actor Nicolas Cage’s Triumphant Return to Beyond Fest

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Legendary Actor and Director of DREAM SCENARIO Kristoffer Borgli Attend West Coast Premiere Screening Q&A at the American Cinematheque’s Aero...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Upbeat Beat

Sustainable Home Goods Marketplace Celebrates the Holiday Season with Purposeful Gifting and Eco-Friendly Design

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

GOODEE Opens Its First West Coast Pop-Up Store in Culver City GOODEE, the B Corp-certified sustainable home goods marketplace, has...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Expend4bles

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

FILM REVIEWEXPEND4BLESRated R103 MinutesReleased September 22nd Expend4bles could have been a fun thriller with cutting-edge action and layered characters. The...
News, Video

(Video) Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Writers Guild of America Has Voted On The Contract Offered by AMPTP

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Votes Were Tabulated, and the Vote Was Ratified On Monday Afternoon By Dolores Quintana The Writers Guild of America has...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Apprehended Following String of Window Smashing Incidents

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Habitual Vandal Arrested By Culver City SET Bike Patrol  By Dolores Quintana Officers from the Culver City Police Department successfully...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

CIM Group Expands Footprint: Culver City Office Building Proposal Being Reviewed

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Developer’s Proposal Envisions Modern Office Building in Culver City Locale By Dolores Quintana CIM Group, a Mid-Wilshire-based developer known for...

Photo: Official
News

Community Leaders Issue Statements About the Attacks In Israel This Weekend

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Mayor, City Council Members, and LA County Supervisors Spoke Out  By Dolores Quintana In response to the recent attacks...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR