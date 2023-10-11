October 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Restaurants Unite in Support of Israel Amid Crisis

Photo: Instagram: Cafe Lovi

Local Eateries Launch Fundraisers and Donations to Send Aid

Restaurants are also starting to respond to the attacks in Israel, with three Los Angeles area restaurants launching fundraisers or posting information on where to donate on their social media pages:

Cafe Lovi, in Santa Monica, stated that they would be having a bake sale for Israel on its Instagram. The message said, “All profits from challah sales this Friday will be donated to Magen David Adom (Israel’s national medical emergency, disaster, ambulance, and blood service) to help our brothers and sisters in Israel in these terrible times.

We will make sure to have plenty of challah available, but pre-orders would be very appreciated so we can ensure there’s challah for everyone. Also, if Santa Monica is far from where you live – don’t worry: our friend @thebaumchallah will do the same in the Valley!”

Wexler’s Deli: “This Saturday and Sunday at both LA Wexler’s locations, 100% of sales from our “Tel Aviv Schnitz” will go to the families of those affected by the senseless terrorist attacks in Israel last weekend. A delicious way to help in any way you can. Our hearts go out to Israel and our Jewish Friends

“The Tel Aviv Schnitz” – Herb Crusted Chicken Schnitzel, slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, amba, zhoug, on a toasted baguette.”

Sidell Hospitality, which runs Saltie Girl, will be donating a portion of its proceeds this week to a few key organizations. These are the links where you can get more info or donate directly:

www.leket.org
Food rescue operation that provides effective collection & distribution of surplus food.

www.jafina.org
Jewish Agency for Israel

https://www.jewishagency.org/fund-for-victims-of-terror
The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror is a first responder when terror strikes, providing immediate assistance to terror victims, arriving with checks within 24-48 hours of an attack, and following up with long-term rehabilitative support. The aid provided is critical for victims’ immediate well-being and long-term capability to recover.

The Baum Challah has posted the following message via its Instagram page: All profits from challah sales this week will be donated to Friends of the IDF🇮🇱. Thebaumchallah.com to orderSupport.fidf.org to donate

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Rolls Out California Community Cruiser, Sharing Coffee Love at Local Events

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Experience Dunkin’s Brews on Wheels: Free Coffee Samples and Community Connection For those of you who love Dunkin’, here’s an...
News, Video

(Video) Actor Nicolas Cage’s Triumphant Return to Beyond Fest

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Legendary Actor and Director of DREAM SCENARIO Kristoffer Borgli Attend West Coast Premiere Screening Q&A at the American Cinematheque’s Aero...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Upbeat Beat

Sustainable Home Goods Marketplace Celebrates the Holiday Season with Purposeful Gifting and Eco-Friendly Design

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

GOODEE Opens Its First West Coast Pop-Up Store in Culver City GOODEE, the B Corp-certified sustainable home goods marketplace, has...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Expend4bles

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

FILM REVIEWEXPEND4BLESRated R103 MinutesReleased September 22nd Expend4bles could have been a fun thriller with cutting-edge action and layered characters. The...
News, Video

(Video) Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Writers Guild of America Has Voted On The Contract Offered by AMPTP

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Votes Were Tabulated, and the Vote Was Ratified On Monday Afternoon By Dolores Quintana The Writers Guild of America has...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Apprehended Following String of Window Smashing Incidents

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Habitual Vandal Arrested By Culver City SET Bike Patrol  By Dolores Quintana Officers from the Culver City Police Department successfully...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

CIM Group Expands Footprint: Culver City Office Building Proposal Being Reviewed

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Developer’s Proposal Envisions Modern Office Building in Culver City Locale By Dolores Quintana CIM Group, a Mid-Wilshire-based developer known for...

Photo: Official
News

Community Leaders Issue Statements About the Attacks In Israel This Weekend

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Mayor, City Council Members, and LA County Supervisors Spoke Out  By Dolores Quintana In response to the recent attacks...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Homeless Prevention Programs Meant to Help the Unhoused and Keep People Off the Streets

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Initiatives Offer Short-Term Rental Support, Legal Assistance to Individuals and Families  By Dolores Quintana There are a number of programs...

Photo: Meghan Carvalho
News, Real Estate

Skanska’s Green Revolution Takes Center Stage: Unleashes Zero-Emissions Giant for LA Metro’s Purple Line Project

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator Aims to Transform Construction with Sustainability at its Core By Dolores Quintana Skanska, a prominent construction...
News, Video

(Video) Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo Rehearses With Santa Monica College Dance Students

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

The rehearsal took place in the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The company, whose...

Photo: Facebook
News

75,000 Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Workers Went On Strike This Week

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Strike Seeks To Resolve Employee’s Concerns About Short Staffing Crisis By Dolores Quintana More than 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser...

Photo: Serve Robotics
News

Robotic Delivery Footage Causes Controversy, Los Angeles Police Department Issues Statement

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Serve Robotics Gave Footage to LAPD After Attempted “Bot-Napping” By Dolores Quintana Following a report from the journalist-founded digital media...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR