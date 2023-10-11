Los Angeles Restaurants Unite in Support of Israel Amid Crisis

Local Eateries Launch Fundraisers and Donations to Send Aid

Restaurants are also starting to respond to the attacks in Israel, with three Los Angeles area restaurants launching fundraisers or posting information on where to donate on their social media pages:

Cafe Lovi, in Santa Monica, stated that they would be having a bake sale for Israel on its Instagram. The message said, “All profits from challah sales this Friday will be donated to Magen David Adom (Israel’s national medical emergency, disaster, ambulance, and blood service) to help our brothers and sisters in Israel in these terrible times.

We will make sure to have plenty of challah available, but pre-orders would be very appreciated so we can ensure there’s challah for everyone. Also, if Santa Monica is far from where you live – don’t worry: our friend @thebaumchallah will do the same in the Valley!”

Wexler’s Deli: “This Saturday and Sunday at both LA Wexler’s locations, 100% of sales from our “Tel Aviv Schnitz” will go to the families of those affected by the senseless terrorist attacks in Israel last weekend. A delicious way to help in any way you can. Our hearts go out to Israel and our Jewish Friends

“The Tel Aviv Schnitz” – Herb Crusted Chicken Schnitzel, slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, amba, zhoug, on a toasted baguette.”

Sidell Hospitality, which runs Saltie Girl, will be donating a portion of its proceeds this week to a few key organizations. These are the links where you can get more info or donate directly:

Food rescue operation that provides effective collection & distribution of surplus food.

Jewish Agency for Israel

The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror is a first responder when terror strikes, providing immediate assistance to terror victims, arriving with checks within 24-48 hours of an attack, and following up with long-term rehabilitative support. The aid provided is critical for victims’ immediate well-being and long-term capability to recover.

The Baum Challah has posted the following message via its Instagram page: All profits from challah sales this week will be donated to Friends of the IDF🇮🇱. Thebaumchallah.com to orderSupport.fidf.org to donate