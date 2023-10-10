(Video) Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City.

The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of the acclaimed brand WANT Les Essentiels who are based in Toronto, Canada.
@culvercitywlanews Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City. The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of the acclaimed brand WANT Les Essentiels who are based in Toronto, Canada. #Goodee #home #homedecor #sustainableliving #handmade #shopping #CulverCity #ethicalliving ♬ Love Of My Life – Metrow Ar