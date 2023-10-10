October 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City.

The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of the acclaimed brand WANT Les Essentiels who are based in Toronto, Canada.

@culvercitywlanews Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City. The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of the acclaimed brand WANT Les Essentiels who are based in Toronto, Canada. #Goodee #home #homedecor #sustainableliving #handmade #shopping #CulverCity #ethicalliving ♬ Love Of My Life – Metrow Ar
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

The Writers Guild of America Has Voted On The Contract Offered by AMPTP

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Votes Were Tabulated, and the Vote Was Ratified On Monday Afternoon By Dolores Quintana The Writers Guild of America has...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Apprehended Following String of Window Smashing Incidents

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Habitual Vandal Arrested By Culver City SET Bike Patrol  By Dolores Quintana Officers from the Culver City Police Department successfully...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

CIM Group Expands Footprint: Culver City Office Building Proposal Being Reviewed

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Developer’s Proposal Envisions Modern Office Building in Culver City Locale By Dolores Quintana CIM Group, a Mid-Wilshire-based developer known for...

Photo: Official
News

Community Leaders Issue Statements About the Attacks In Israel This Weekend

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Mayor, City Council Members, and LA County Supervisors Spoke Out  By Dolores Quintana In response to the recent attacks...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Homeless Prevention Programs Meant to Help the Unhoused and Keep People Off the Streets

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Initiatives Offer Short-Term Rental Support, Legal Assistance to Individuals and Families  By Dolores Quintana There are a number of programs...

Photo: Meghan Carvalho
News, Real Estate

Skanska’s Green Revolution Takes Center Stage: Unleashes Zero-Emissions Giant for LA Metro’s Purple Line Project

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator Aims to Transform Construction with Sustainability at its Core By Dolores Quintana Skanska, a prominent construction...
News, Video

(Video) Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo Rehearses With Santa Monica College Dance Students

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

The rehearsal took place in the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The company, whose...

Photo: Facebook
News

75,000 Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Workers Went On Strike This Week

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Strike Seeks To Resolve Employee’s Concerns About Short Staffing Crisis By Dolores Quintana More than 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser...

Photo: Serve Robotics
News

Robotic Delivery Footage Causes Controversy, Los Angeles Police Department Issues Statement

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Serve Robotics Gave Footage to LAPD After Attempted “Bot-Napping” By Dolores Quintana Following a report from the journalist-founded digital media...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Makes An Announcement in Swastika Vandalism Case

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Recent Surge of Hateful Vandalism Has Shocked Neighborhoods In Last Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
News, Video

(Video) Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka’s 6th Annual Fiesta Mexicana In Culver City

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Look At Those Delicious Tacos, That Burrito, and Cocktail. What a great way to celebrate National Taco Day and Hispanic...

Photo: Instagram: leidcookies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies Grand Opening: A Sweet Celebration in Culver City

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

A Special Fall Cookie Is Also On The Bakery’s New Menu  By Dolores Quintana Lei’d Cookies is excited to extend...

Photo: Instagram: dinela
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Explore Los Angeles’ Culinary Diversity with Special Menus at Local Eateries

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Dine LA Restaurant Week Returns to Delight Food Enthusiasts By Dolores Quintana Dine LA, that dining institution that allows you...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ralphs Grocery Company’s Six-Year Journey to End Hunger and Waste

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Partnership with The Ugly Company Takes Aim at Food Waste  By Dolores Quintana Ralphs Grocery Company marked six years of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR