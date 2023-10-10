Suspect Apprehended Following String of Window Smashing Incidents

Habitual Vandal Arrested By Culver City SET Bike Patrol

By Dolores Quintana

Officers from the Culver City Police Department successfully apprehended a suspect believed to be responsible for a recent string of vandalism incidents. The arrest followed a series of coordinated efforts by officers.

Earlier this week, officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Bankfield Avenue in response to a reported act of vandalism. Surveillance footage obtained by the officers revealed the same individual responsible for smashing the windows of several vehicles in the vicinity of the 5800 block of Doverwood Avenue.

The following day, members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET), specifically the Bike Patrol unit, conducted an extensive search operation in the area beneath the 90 Freeway along Jefferson Boulevard.

After a thorough investigation, the SET officers successfully located and apprehended the vandalism suspect without any incident. A key witness to the vandalism positively identified the individual in question, who subsequently admitted to his involvement in the acts of vandalism.