Skanska’s Green Revolution Takes Center Stage: Unleashes Zero-Emissions Giant for LA Metro’s Purple Line Project

Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator Aims to Transform Construction with Sustainability at its Core

By Dolores Quintana

Skanska, a prominent construction and development firm, is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative by introducing a zero-emissions electric excavator in a pilot program for the Los Angeles Metro’s Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project.

This groundbreaking machine, the Volvo EC230, represents the largest electric excavator of its kind and has been meticulously engineered to match the capabilities of its diesel-powered counterparts. Its operation, solely reliant on batteries rather than a traditional engine, promises a significant reduction in emissions at the construction site and a noticeable decrease in noise levels during the construction process.

Skanska is replacing the existing diesel-powered Komatsu PC228 excavator with the cutting-edge Volvo EC230. This switch is primarily aimed at facilitating the loading of export material from a stockpile situated at the South Yard of the La Brea Station.

James Bailey, the Executive Vice President of Skanska USA Civil, emphasizes the pressing environmental concerns within the construction industry, which contributes a substantial 40% of energy-related carbon emissions. Skanska’s commitment is unwavering in its pursuit of pioneering sustainable solutions for the sector. Through collaborative efforts with industry leaders and partners like LA Metro, Sunbelt, and Volvo, they aim to share knowledge and resources to drive the transition towards low-carbon, zero-emission construction practices. Participation in this pilot project stands as a testament to their dedication, especially on a large-scale endeavor like the Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project, which promises to provide invaluable insights for the evolution of sustainable innovation in the field.

This 90-day trial program, one of four such initiatives in North America, serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it seeks to evaluate the performance of a sizable electric excavator within the context of a substantial megaproject like the Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project. Concurrently, it aligns with Skanska’s overarching mission to curtail embodied carbon emissions substantially.

Mason Ford, the Director of Sustainability and Equipment Services at Skanska USA Civil, underscores the company’s rich history of integrating environmentally responsible practices and products into their projects. By spearheading the pilot deployment of the Volvo EC230, Skanska is taking critical steps towards minimizing carbon emissions across their job sites. This proactive approach enables them to collaborate effectively with LA Metro and other clients, fostering the adoption of higher green standards in the industry. Implementing this large electric excavator on a megaproject centered around public transit underscores Skanska’s dedication to adopting green technologies, which, in turn, advances the company’s progress toward its global climate target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The Volvo EC230 excavator has already made significant strides in Europe, where Skanska successfully utilized it on the Slakthusområdet project, as well as in China. Anticipated to be available in North America in 2024, this equipment promises to further revolutionize construction practices by offering a sustainable alternative to traditional excavators.