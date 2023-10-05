October 5, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lei’d Cookies Grand Opening: A Sweet Celebration in Culver City

Photo: Instagram: leidcookies

A Special Fall Cookie Is Also On The Bakery’s New Menu 

By Dolores Quintana

Lei’d Cookies is excited to extend its special invitation to the community for the grand opening of its first bakery on October 7th from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. or sell out. This new cookie spot is located at 8588 Washington Blvd, Culver City.

The duo’s Instagram post said, “Your presence at this momentous occasion would mean the world to us as we embark on this exciting journey. To show our appreciation, the first 50 guests will receive a special gift with purchase, making your visit even sweeter. We couldn’t have done it without you, so we would love to celebrate with you; let’s get you Lei’d”

Another very exciting development for Westside cookie fans is that Lei’d Cookies is reintroducing its scrumptious Pumpkin Goat Cheese cookies for a limited time. These delectable treats are exclusively available at their new bakery and in limited quantities at Smorgasburg on Sundays.

The Instagram post on this cookie said, “Made with our own special combination of pumpkin spice, on top a thick cut Graham cracker for that real pumpkin pie feel. With a bit of goat cheese to keep it creamy, tangy, and finished with a roasted marshmallow on top.” This limited-time offering is available only until the end of November, so don’t miss your chance to savor the flavors of fall. It sounds absolutely delicious and perfect for Fall.

