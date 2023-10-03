Metro Promotes Clean Air: Enjoy FREE Metro Rides on California Clean Air Day

Join the Movement to Improve Air Quality – Ride Metro for Free on October 4

By Dolores Quintana

Metro proudly supports California Clean Air Day and encourages everyone to pledge their commitment to cleaner air by opting for bus or train rides, walking, or biking. To commemorate California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Metro invites everyone to “Go Metro” for FREE. For example, if you would like to take advantage of the free ride to a local museum, a couple of great suggestions are to The Natural History Museum using the Expo Line or to The Hammer Museum using Line 20.

Air pollution affects us all, but together, we can take action to improve the air quality in our diverse communities. Opting for Metro transportation reduces greenhouse gas emissions and curbs air pollutants in the region. So, instead of enduring traffic and pollution, join us in experiencing a day of emissions-free travel on Metro buses, rails, and bikes – all for FREE.

Learn more at metro.net/cleanair.

Use our trip planner on metro.net to organize your journey.

For unlimited free rides on October 4 on Metro Bike and Metro Micro, use the following codes:

Bike Share: 100423

Metro Micro: CleanAir23

To redeem your 30-minute free Metro Bike Share ride, simply choose ‘1-Ride’ at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online, or in the Metro Bike Share app, and use code 100423. The code can be used multiple times throughout the day, and a credit or debit card is required. Unlocking fees for Electric Metro Bikes are waived.

Additionally, this week marks Customer Service Week – a dedicated time to celebrate and support the exceptional team members who contribute to your excellent experiences on Metro.As part of Customer Service Week, we are introducing a new employee recognition program called S.T.A.R. (Special Thanks and Recognition). You can now express your gratitude to your favorite Metro staff members by visiting metro.net/star, answering a few questions, and submitting your appreciation. We’ll make sure they know how much you value them.