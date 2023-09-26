September 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Total Wine & More Opens Culver City Location

With a wide selection of wine, beer, alcohol, snacks, and accessories, you can find almost anything you need. Total Wine & More has partnered with the Culver City Educational Foundation, and the retailer will be donating a portion of the profits from the first week. @Total Wine & More

@culvercitywlanews Total Wine & More Opens Culver City Location. With a wide selection of wine, beer, alcohol, snacks and accessories, you can find almost anything you need. Total Wine & More has partnered with the Culver City Educational Foundation and the retailer will be donating a portion of the profits from the first week. #@Total Wine & More #beer #wine #totalwinesandmore #culvercity #WestLA ♬ A Different Way (Dub Radio Mix) – Diego Druck
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Residents See No Relief in Sight For The Price of Gas

September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023

Disappointment at the Pump For Drivers In The City  By Dolores Quintana On Monday, the relentless upward trend of the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Police Quickly Arrest Suspected Burglar After Traffic Violation

September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023

Traffic Stop Yields Evidence In Other Crime In West Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana According to a press release from...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Bottoms

September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023

FILM REVIEWBOTTOMSRated R91 MinutesReleased August 25th Welcome to a new generation of breakout stars of American comedy who make the...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use West Edge Development Unveiled North of Expo/Bundy Station In Sawtelle

September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023

Development is a collaboration between Hines, Affinius Capital, and Philena Properties  By Dolores Quintana The once-familiar site of the Martin...

Photo: Facebook, Dolores Quintana
News

Writers Guild and AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement After 146-Day Strike

September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023

Picketing Is Suspended For Now, Contract Language To Be Finalized By Dolores Quintana Around 7:30 p.m. tonight, the Writers Guild...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rising Mortgage Rates and Low Inventory Continue to Impact California Home Sales

September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023

California’s Median Home Price Records Its Highest Year-Over-Year Gain in 15 Months By Dolores Quintana California home sales faced their...

Photo: Official
News

Join Heal the Bay for the Official Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 23

September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023

Make a Difference in Your Community by Removing Trash From Our Coast By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, September 23, 2023,...
News

Fatal Collision Involving Auto and Motorcycle On September 20 in Palms

September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023

Tragic Incident Prompts Swift Response by Los Angeles Firefighters By Dolores Quintana A tragic auto versus motorcycle collision unfolded at...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

COVIDTests.gov to Reopen for Free Testing Starting on September 25

September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023

HHS Invests $600 Million in Domestic COVID-19 Test Manufacturing By Dolores Quintana The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...
News, Video

(Video) Citizen Public Market’s New Expanded Rooftop Bar Area

September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023

The rooftop bar’s size has been doubled and offers a relaxing and al fresco area for patrons to enjoy cocktails,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Shake Shack Introduces Pilot Program with Eco-Friendly Oil

September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023

Zero Acre Farms to partner with Shake Shack in NYC  By Keemia Zhang Shake Shack has announced a partnership with...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pringles and Caviar Company Introduce New Tiktok-Inspired Collaboration

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

TikTok Trend Spurs Special Partnership Between Brands By Keemia Zhang ​Pringles and The Caviar Co. have collaborated to produce the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Exclusive: One of the West Coast’s Most Celebrated Ice Cream Shops To Open in Brentwood

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

Interview With Co-Founder Kim Malek Talks About Their Hopes For Their New Shop By Dolores Quintana It’s been six long...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, and Texas Style Tacos Have Arrived In Culver City

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

Two Popular Spots Famous For Their Breakfast Burritos Are Now Open By Dolores Quintana The news went out today among...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Council Highlights: Leadership Sponsorship, Tax Penalties, and Community Honors

September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023

Monday’s City Council Meeting Addresses Key Issues and Commemorates Former Mayor By Dolores Quintana The Culver City City Council convened...

