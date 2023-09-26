September 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Residents See No Relief in Sight For The Price of Gas

Photo: Getty Photos

Disappointment at the Pump For Drivers In The City 

By Dolores Quintana

On Monday, the relentless upward trend of the average price of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County continued, marking its 19th consecutive increase in the past month, as reported by CBS News. 

According to data from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, the average price reached $6.116, reflecting a surge of 71.9 cents over the last 21 days, which included a 3.1-cent increase on Sunday.

After 16 consecutive days of increases, the average price briefly dropped by nine-tenths of a cent last Thursday and 2.3 cents on Friday, only to resume its ascent on Saturday.

Compared to just one week ago, the average price has risen by 20.1 cents. Additionally, it now stands 76.2 cents higher than it did one month ago and 31.7 cents above the price observed one year ago. However, it’s worth noting that the average price has also experienced a notable decrease of 37.8 cents since it hit a record high of $6.494 on October 5.

In contrast, the national average price for gasoline saw a slight increase of two-tenths of a cent, putting an end to six consecutive days of declines. Currently standing at $3.849, it is 3.2 cents lower than the price reported one week ago. Nevertheless, it remains 2.1 cents higher than one month ago and 13.5 cents above the rate recorded one year ago.

Strangely, the national average price has dropped significantly by $1.167 since reaching a record high of $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

