Mixed-Use West Edge Development Unveiled North of Expo/Bundy Station In Sawtelle

Photo: Google Earth

Development is a collaboration between Hines, Affinius Capital, and Philena Properties 

By Dolores Quintana

The once-familiar site of the Martin Cadillac dealership, situated near the Expo/Bundy Station in Sawtelle, has undergone a remarkable transformation. A collaborative effort between Hines, Affinius Capital, and Philena Properties has given rise to the West Edge development, which now occupies this prime location at 12121 W. Olympic Boulevard.

At the heart of this dynamic development is an impressive eight-story, 200,000-square-foot office building, already leased to Riot Games. The structure, designed by Gensler, boasts a modern design featuring a glass-clad exterior and a sturdy concrete frame.

Complementing this office space, along the northern and western perimeters of the expansive 4.8-acre site, stands a distinctive L-shaped structure. This seven-story building is home to 600 residences, ranging from studio apartments to three-bedroom units. Significantly, 15 percent of these apartments have been allocated for “workforce housing.” AC Martin is the architectural firm behind this structure, which showcases a contemporary stucco facade.

The West Edge development doesn’t stop at providing housing and office space; it also offers an inviting ground-floor experience. Eighty thousand square feet of commercial space includes a prominent Gelson’s Market, enhancing the vibrancy of the locale. The site’s generous proportions are artfully divided by around one acre of publicly accessible open space, forming a welcoming paseo that cuts diagonally through the property. Landscape architects from Rios have thoughtfully designed the overall project, incorporating green spaces and a sense of community.

