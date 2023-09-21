Join Heal the Bay for the Official Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 23

Make a Difference in Your Community by Removing Trash From Our Coast

By Dolores Quintana

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, you’re invited to be part of a vital effort to rid our watersheds, neighborhoods, and coastline of tons of trash and recyclables. Join Heal the Bay in making a positive impact with their annual Coastal Cleanup Day in three simple steps:

Register: Sign up as a volunteer here. Waiver: If you’re already registered, please sign a digital waiver (keep the confirmation) or fill out a PDF Waiver (bring a signed copy). CleanSwell App: Download the CleanSwell App to track your trash collection

How can you help and get inspired? Spread the word and amplify the mission using our Social Media Toolkit here. Download and Share our 2023 Summit 2 Sea Coastal Cleanup Day Poster here. Get into the groove with the 2023 Coastal Cleanup Day Playlist, launching on Friday, September 22, 2023. Get inspired by our 2022 Playlist.

There are numerous ways to get involved and make a difference on Coastal Cleanup Day. Sign up to become a volunteer and join thousands of Californians in protecting our environment from summit to sea.

Can’t make it to a Cleanup site on September 23? Heal the Bay can help you create your own site any day in September. Email us at CCD@healthebay.org.

For Spanish-speaking Site Captains or those in need of materials in Spanish, please reach out to our team at CCD@healthebay.org.

Take a look at the 2023 site map and find inspiration to join one of the 50 locations spanning Los Angeles County and beyond for this year’s Coastal Cleanup Day.