September 14, 2023

Citizen Public Market Expands Rooftop for Al Fresco Delights and Throwing a Celebration On Monday

Photo: Official

The Public Is Invited to Celebrate On September 18 at Citizen at 6:00 p.m

By Dolores Quintana

Citizen Public Market has undertaken a significant expansion, doubling the size of its rooftop to stretch across the entire length of the historic building. This enhancement aims to provide an even more inviting al fresco experience for visitors. On September 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Citizen Public Market is holding a celebration of the newly renovated rooftop with food, drinks, and live band karaoke, which is open to the public and will be a prime time to experience the new space. 

The newly expanded rooftop is accessible to all market-goers and is poised to undergo further transformations with the addition of new furnishings, landscaping, and decor. Earlier this year, the Culver City-based food hall introduced three original culinary concepts from some of Los Angeles’ most innovative chefs: Bang Bang Noodles, Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi, and ILE Bistro, complementing its existing food stalls that include Good Boy Bob, The Jolly Oyster, Go Go Bird, The WeHo Sausage Co., and the rooftop bar, Bar Bohemian.

It’s worth noting that patrons can savor delectable offerings from all main-level food vendors while enjoying the rooftop ambiance. The expanded rooftop area has the capacity to host events for up to 200 guests, and the entire market is available for buyouts, offering a versatile and vibrant setting for gatherings and celebrations.

Citizen Public Market is more than just a culinary destination; it also offers live entertainment, including live band karaoke, trivia nights, comedy shows, and more.

