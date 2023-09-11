September 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to Tackle Variants and Bolster Protection

Photo: Getty Photos

New Vaccines Target Current Variants and Enhance Protection Against Covid Variants

By Dolores Quintana

On Monday, September 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took a significant step by granting approval and emergency use authorization for updated COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines have been reformulated to specifically target the presently circulating variants and enhance protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and fatalities.

The approvals pertain to the 2023-2024 versions of mRNA vaccines manufactured by ModernaTX Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Notably, these updated vaccines now incorporate a monovalent (single) component designed to combat the Omicron variant XBB.1.5. The bivalent vaccines from last year will no longer be in use. 

On Tuesday, the CDC’s experts will meet to make recommendations as to who should be getting the new vaccine this fall. Once they make their recommendations and the CDC director signs off, the new vaccine shots could be available later this week. 

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said, “Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”

  • Individuals aged 5 years and older, regardless of prior vaccination status, are eligible to receive a single dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, provided that at least 2 months have passed since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose.
  • For individuals aged 6 months through 4 years, who have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine, one or two doses of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are recommended. The specific timing and number of doses will depend on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received.
  • Unvaccinated individuals aged 6 months through 4 years are eligible to receive either three doses of the updated authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or two doses of the updated authorized Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • The FDA has full confidence in the safety and efficacy of these updated vaccines, with a comprehensive benefit-risk assessment demonstrating that the benefits far outweigh the risks for individuals aged 6 months and older.
  • Individuals who receive an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may experience side effects similar to those reported by recipients of prior mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, as outlined in the respective prescribing information or fact sheets.
  • These updated vaccines are expected to offer robust protection against COVID-19, even in the face of current variants. The FDA foresees that, unless a significantly more virulent variant emerges, the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need annual updates, akin to the seasonal influenza vaccine.
  • On September 12,  the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will convene to discuss clinical recommendations regarding who should receive the updated vaccine. Further considerations will be made for specific populations, including immunocompromised and elderly individuals.
  • Manufacturers have publicly announced the availability of these updated vaccines for this fall. The FDA anticipates that they will be accessible to the public in the near future.
in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Files Lawsuit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers Alleging Opioid Crisis Responsibility

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Lawsuit Alleges Collusion with Manufacturers to Promote Addictive Painkillers By Dolores Quintana A little-known group of middlemen in the prescription...

Photo: hrdwrkshp
News, Real Estate

New Podium-Style Apartment Building ‘The Jagger’ Opens For Rentals In Palms

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Striking Architecture and Sawtooth Roof Define This Overland Avenue Addition By Dolores Quintana Palms has welcomed the completion of “The...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News, Real Estate

Federal Challenge to Measure ULA Dismissed: Los Angeles Superior Court Now the Only Arena For ULA Legal Challenge

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Judge Redirects Controversial Dispute, Leaving Fate of ULA in the Hands of Local Courts By Dolores Quintana On September 5th,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles General Plan Land Use Element Draft Updates Released

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

CD 11 Councilmember Will Hold Listening Session For Residents  By Dolores Quintana The General Plan Land Use Element of Los...

Photo: Official
News

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Magical “Something to Crow About!” Comes to the Westwood Library

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

A Whimsical Farm Adventure for All Ages, Hosted by Friends of Westwood Library By Dolores Quintana A magical puppet show...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Reviews

Film Review: Gran Turismo

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

FILM REVIEWGRAN TURISMORated PG-13135 MinutesReleased August 25th “I would say I’m obsessed with cars,” says Neil Blomkamp, director of the...

Photo: Keemia Zhang
News, Sports

Loyola Marymount University and LA Rams Announce Longterm Partnership

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Rams to Provide Events and Internships for LMU Students “With hearts ablaze, with spirits high, we declare – whose house?...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Thwart Bike Theft and Vehicle Burglary; Suspects Apprehended

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Police Response and Effective Investigations Lead to Arrests and Property Recovery By Dolores Quintana Responding to reports of criminal activities,...
News, Video

(Video) Odd One Out Craft Milk Tea Now Open in Sawtelle

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

They’ve got lines and have sold out. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Boulevard, right next to Article Patisserie in Sawtelle....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: Grab Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Tickets Selling Fast for In-N-Out’s Historic 75th Anniversary Festival and Concert By Dolores Quintana If you’re an ardent In-N-Out aficionado...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wendy’s Joins In On The Pumpkin Spice Trend With A Pumpkin Spice Frosty

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and More, Along with a Charitable Twist As the leaves begin to change and the air turns...
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine By Zach Armstrong After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Recent Arrests In Culver City Were Resolved Peacefully Without Incident

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

A Stabbing Involved Juveniles, A Traffic Stop Yielded a Loaded Weapon By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Approves First $150 Million In Expenditures From Measure ULA Tax

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Funds Allocated from ‘Mansion Tax’ to Assist Vulnerable Communities By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has initiated the utilization of funds...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR