Fatal Collision Kills Two, Seriously Injures One In Westwood Near Sepulveda and Ohio

Investigation Into Crash Underway, Identities of Victims Have Not Been Revealed

By Dolores Quintana

A tragic collision involving two vehicles occurred on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Ohio Avenue. Preliminary reports indicate that a Honda Civic, northbound on Sepulveda Boulevard, collided with a BMW i4 at this location.

The collision resulted in a total of five patients, with their ages, genders, affiliations, and circumstances currently unknown. Among the patients, two individuals were found to be badly trapped within the wreckage, one in each of the involved passenger vehicles. LAFD responders successfully extricated both trapped patients and were transported in grave condition to a regional trauma center by LAFD Paramedics.

A third patient, who was not trapped, was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Notably, two Good Samaritans, who were not involved in the collision but attempted to aid the trapped patients before the arrival of LAFD personnel, declined treatment for minor injuries. Regrettably, both the driver and passenger of the BMW i4 succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Detectives are actively investigating this double fatal traffic collision. The identity of the deceased victims is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Authorities remind drivers that in the event of a collision, they should promptly pull over and stop when it is safe to do so, contact emergency services, and remain at the scene to provide identification.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. For inquiries during non-business hours or on weekends, please call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Additionally, tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and designate the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.