Los Angeles Police Department Organized Retail Crime Taskforce Partnership Announces Arrests

11 Suspects Have Been Taken Into Custody For Flash Mob Style Robberies

By Dolores Quintana

In response to a concerning surge in “Flash-Mob” style retail crime incidents perpetrated by multiple suspects targeting businesses across Los Angeles and neighboring cities, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has initiated a collaborative effort with local law enforcement agencies. On August 21, 2023, the Organized Retail Crime Taskforce (ORCT) was formed in partnership with the Glendale Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Burbank Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Investigation Office of the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The creation of the ORCT comes as a direct response to the alarming escalation of organized retail crimes affecting various retail establishments throughout the region. Since its establishment, the task force has taken charge of investigating nine cases related to these organized retail crimes, many of which are intertwined with similar incidents in neighboring cities.

As of August 23, 2023, the ORCT has successfully apprehended 11 individuals involved in robbery cases directly connected to four of the nine investigations they have assumed responsibility for. The four cases are associated with the following locations:

Versace Store (Beverly Center) : 8500 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

8500 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles Warehouse Shoe Store: 6251 York Boulevard, Highland Park

Nordstrom (Topanga Mall): 6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Canoga Park

Yves Saint Laurent (The Americana at Brand): 889 American Way, Glendale

As the ORCT continues its efforts to identify and apprehend additional suspects, the task force encourages anyone with information regarding these incidents or knowledge of other potential suspects to contact Detective Arnold at (818) 374-9420. During non-business hours or on weekends, individuals should call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). To maintain anonymity, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters also have the option to send a text message to 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) from their cell phones, starting the message with “LAPD.” For further details on reporting suspected criminal activity, please visit LAPDOnline.org.