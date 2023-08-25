Starbucks Unveils Fall Menu: PSL Celebrates 20 Years, Welcomes New Drinks

Iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Alongside New and Inventive Beverages

By Dolores Quintana

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisper, Starbucks aficionados can once again rejoice in the arrival of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the iconic beverage heralds the return of Starbucks’ fall menu, set to launch on Thursday, August 24. This year, customers can embark on a journey of flavors with both classics and new additions.

Joining the seasonal lineup are the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. These newcomers aim to tantalize taste buds, while Starbucks enthusiasts can also anticipate the introduction of the Baked Apple Croissant. Familiar favorites making a comeback include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and the adorable Owl Cake Pop. It’s important to note that these fall-inspired treats and beverages are available for a limited time while supplies last.

At the heart of the autumnal fervor stands the Pumpkin Spice Latte, renowned as Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage. Celebrated for its handcrafted blend of Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk, this iconic drink boasts a delightful infusion of real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spices, the PSL can be savored hot, iced, or blended. A fresh addition this year is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, inspired by a beloved customer and barista creation. This creamy chai tea latte combines the rich, spiced notes of chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dash of pumpkin spice.

Billy Altieri, a Starbucks beverage developer, expressed excitement about the newest addition: “We’re excited to celebrate the creativity of our baristas and customers by offering the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte on the official fall menu. The warm spice flavors of chai and pumpkin seamlessly blend together, creating a creamy and comforting iced beverage.”

For fans of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, this perennial favorite is making its triumphant return for the fifth consecutive year. The drink, crafted from Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and crowned with pumpkin cream cold foam and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice, promises to delight once again. Complementing these classics is the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. A new entrant in the fall lineup, it combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with hints of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken to perfection and topped with oat milk for a satisfying, fall-infused sip.

Altieri further noted, “The warm, gooey taste of apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee meld perfectly to unveil a cozy beverage customers have come to know and love at Starbucks each fall. The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features creamy oat milk that perfectly complements the light roast flavors of Starbucks Blonde Espresso.”

Returning to the spotlight is the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, boasting a symphony of flavors featuring apple, cinnamon, brown sugar, and a spiced apple drizzle. The delectable offering is available hot, iced, and blended. To complement these enticing drinks, Starbucks introduces the new Baked Apple Croissant, an indulgent treat crafted from layers of croissant dough enveloping a warm apple filling, adorned with sugar and baked to a golden finish.

In the realm of seasonal bakery items, Starbucks enthusiasts can once again savor the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Owl Cake Pop. Additionally, the popular Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf, a year-round favorite, continues to delight.

For the first time, Starbucks Reserve locations across the U.S. are set to introduce the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, accompanied by a full fall menu that includes the new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Artisanal Princi bakery items are also on the horizon, featuring a Pumpkin Maritozzo and Pumpkin Spice Cake.