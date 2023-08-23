Lei’d Cookies Is Coming to Culver City, Promising a Sweet Sensation

The POC-Owned Cookie Company To Open a Brick and Mortar Shop

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is about to get a whole lot sweeter with the arrival of Lei’d Cookies at 8588 Washington Blvd. The team behind this delightful cookie company, Leilani and James, are thrilled to embark on this new adventure, as they stated via their Instagram page. They are ready to share their scrumptious creations with the community. Lei’d Cookies is a Black and Asian-owned business.

In a heartfelt announcement, Lei’d Cookies expressed their deep gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received from their customers, friends, family, and industry mentors. This move to their new location is a significant step forward, and they credit their supporters for helping them reach this exciting juncture.

One standout supporter has been Smorgasburg LA, the renowned food market that has played a pivotal role in Lei’d Cookies’ journey. The exposure and opportunities provided by Smorgasburg LA have been instrumental in their growth, and they are committed to continuing this fruitful partnership. They will continue selling their cookies at Smorgasburg and doing pop-up appearances in the meantime.

Making such a significant move requires expert guidance, and Lei’d Cookies is quick to thank their broker, Christopher Amir, for his invaluable assistance. The Instagram post said that Amir helped them navigate the complexities of securing their new location, showing incredible patience and dedication along the way.

Lei’d Cookies acknowledges that their journey is far from over, with many more chapters yet to be written. They emphasize the crucial role played by both of their brothers, who are the heart and soul of their operation.

Lei’d Cookies website’s about page describes their cookie philosophy as being, “We’re all about shaking things up in the sweetest way possible. We transform classic global treats and nostalgic favorites into irresistible cookie creations. Crafting each batch is an art that takes three days of dedication. Small-batch production ensures that every cookie is made with the utmost care and love. So, prepare yourself for a taste journey like no other. When you try our cookies, you’ll know they’re ours because they are so good you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!”