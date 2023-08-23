August 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lei’d Cookies Is Coming to Culver City, Promising a Sweet Sensation

Photo: @leidcookies

The POC-Owned Cookie Company To Open a Brick and Mortar Shop

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is about to get a whole lot sweeter with the arrival of Lei’d Cookies at 8588 Washington Blvd. The team behind this delightful cookie company, Leilani and James, are thrilled to embark on this new adventure, as they stated via their Instagram page. They are ready to share their scrumptious creations with the community. Lei’d Cookies is a Black and Asian-owned business. 

In a heartfelt announcement, Lei’d Cookies expressed their deep gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received from their customers, friends, family, and industry mentors. This move to their new location is a significant step forward, and they credit their supporters for helping them reach this exciting juncture.

One standout supporter has been Smorgasburg LA, the renowned food market that has played a pivotal role in Lei’d Cookies’ journey. The exposure and opportunities provided by Smorgasburg LA have been instrumental in their growth, and they are committed to continuing this fruitful partnership. They will continue selling their cookies at Smorgasburg and doing pop-up appearances in the meantime. 

Making such a significant move requires expert guidance, and Lei’d Cookies is quick to thank their broker, Christopher Amir, for his invaluable assistance. The Instagram post said that Amir helped them navigate the complexities of securing their new location, showing incredible patience and dedication along the way.

Lei’d Cookies acknowledges that their journey is far from over, with many more chapters yet to be written. They emphasize the crucial role played by both of their brothers, who are the heart and soul of their operation.

Lei’d Cookies website’s about page describes their cookie philosophy as being, “We’re all about shaking things up in the sweetest way possible. We transform classic global treats and nostalgic favorites into irresistible cookie creations. Crafting each batch is an art that takes three days of dedication. Small-batch production ensures that every cookie is made with the utmost care and love. So, prepare yourself for a taste journey like no other. When you try our cookies, you’ll know they’re ours because they are so good you’ll feel like you just got Lei’d!”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: @la_brandoni_pepperoni
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste of Summer: Introducing the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ Pizza Delight From Brandoni Pepperoni This Weekend

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Savor the Season with a Fresh Prosciutto, Fig, and Pistachio Fusion Pizza By Dolores Quintana After the Hurriquake of last...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Accomplished Leaders Join The Music Center’s Board, Strengthening Its Commitment to the Arts and Community Enrichment

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

The Music Center Welcomes New Leaders to Its Board of Directors  By Dolores Quintana The Board of Directors of The...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City City Council Commends Individuals for Their Dedication to the Community

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Former Commissioners, Board, and Committee Members Were Recognized  By Dolores Quintana The Culver City City Council recently held a ceremony...

Photo: Facebook, Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Fiesta de Ballona Summer Festival Returns with Free Admission, Carnival Rides, Live Entertainment, and More

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Get Ready to Fiesta! Fiesta La Ballona 2023: Three Days of Non-Stop Fun in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Get...
News, Video

(Video) Mount Gay Rum Event In Venice At Belles Beach House

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool tunes at @Mount Gay Rum House. Fantastic. @culvercitywlanews Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Emerges Unscathed from Tropical Storm Hilary’s Wrath

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Cleanup Efforts Underway and DWP Working On Restoring Power By Dolores Quintana Tropical Storm Hilary spared Los Angeles from any...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Male Suspect After Attack With Kitchen Shears In Church

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Victim Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody; Authorities Appeal for Information on Motive By Keemia Zhang On August 20, the Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Suspects Apprehended After Discharging Firearm; Multiple Agencies Collaborate in the Operation

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Culver City Police Respond Swiftly as Road Rage Incident Turns Violent  By Dolores Quintana On August 19th, at 9:10 pm,...

Photo: Official
News

DCBA Urges Vigilance as Tropical Storm Hilary Triggers Consumer Protection Measures

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Emergency Declaration Prompts Price Gouging Warning in Los Angeles County By Dolores Quintana On August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm...

Photo: Facebook
News

City of Los Angeles and County of Los Angeles Press Conference For August 20

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Updates from City and County Officials About the Ongoing Tropical Storm  By Dolores Quintana The National Weather Service issued this...

Photo: LAHSA
News, Real Estate

LAHSA Announced Rapid Response to Tropical Storm Hilary Starting On August 17

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Collaborative Efforts, Shelters Provide Safety Amidst Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been...

Photo: AC Martin
News, Real Estate

Ambitious Multifamily and Retail Project at Sepulveda-Manchester Intersection

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Cityview’s Redevelopment Vision To Transform Westchester Area By Dolores Quintana In a bid to transform the urban landscape near the...
News

The City of Culver City Issues Guidance as Tropical Storm Hilary Approaches Los Angeles

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Emergency Activation, Safety Tips, Community Support in the Face of Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana As Tropical Storm Hilary continues...

Photo: Facebook
News

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 4 Storm, First Ever Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Southern California By Keemia Zhang and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Protect Your Ride: Culver City Police Hosts Catalytic Converter Etching Event

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Safeguard Your Vehicle This Weekend For Free By Dolores Quintana Culver City residents, don’t miss...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR