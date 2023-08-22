Fiesta de Ballona Summer Festival Returns with Free Admission, Carnival Rides, Live Entertainment, and More

Get Ready to Fiesta! Fiesta La Ballona 2023: Three Days of Non-Stop Fun in Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

Get ready for a weekend of non-stop fun and excitement as Culver City’s beloved summer festival, Fiesta La Ballona, returns for its 2023 edition. This annual extravaganza promises three days of family-friendly entertainment, thrilling rides, delectable food, and a vibrant showcase of local talent and artisans. The best part? Admission is absolutely FREE!

When and Where Mark your calendars because Fiesta La Ballona kicks off on Friday, August 25th, and runs through Sunday, August 27th. Here are the event hours:

Friday, August 25: 4:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 26: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 27: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Carnival closes at 8:00 p.m)

Carnival Rides and More Thrill-seekers, don’t miss out on the carnival rides and games. Carnival ride wristbands are available for pre-sale, ensuring you can enjoy all the excitement without any hassle. You can purchase your wristbands here.

Aquacade If you’re looking to beat the summer heat, head over to the Culver City Municipal Pool. The Aquacade promises a refreshing escape with recreational activities and a dive-in showing of Space Jam on Friday at 7:00 p.m. For a complete schedule of Aquacade events, click here.

Live Entertainment Get ready to dance the night away! Fiesta La Ballona boasts free live entertainment throughout the weekend on the main stage. From country to 90’s cover bands, there’s something for everyone. Check out the full three-page entertainment stage schedule here.

Parking and Transportation To make your festival experience as smooth as possible, consider alternative transportation options. Walk, bike, or take the bus to the event to avoid parking challenges.

Free parking is available at Sony Pictures Studios off Overland Avenue.

This year, a shuttle service will operate on Saturday, August 26th (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.) and Sunday, August 27th (10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.). The pick-up/drop-off zone will be at the Sony Pictures Studios Garage, with transportation to and from the parking lot turnaround in front of the Culver City Registration Office.

Bike enthusiasts can take advantage of the secure bike valet offered by Bike Culver City, located near Barman Avenue. Culver CityBus provides bicycle racks on board to encourage bike riding and public transportation. For more information about bus routes, please call (310) 253-6500 or check online.

The Culver City Downtown Circulator (Line 1C1) also provides a convenient shuttle service to and from Veterans Memorial Park.

Pets and Quiet Room Please note that pets are not allowed in Veterans Park, except for ADA-compliant, trained service dogs. If you require a quiet space to nurse your baby in private, a nursing room will be available at the Veterans Memorial Building. Don’t hesitate to visit the information booth for assistance.

Instagram Photo Contest Capture your favorite moments at Fiesta La Ballona and share them on Instagram! Don’t forget to tag @culvercityprcs in your reels and posts. The post with the most likes as of Monday, August 28th, at 12:00 p.m., will win 4 carnival wristbands for Fiesta La Ballona 2024. Get creative and start snapping!

More Information For all the details about the event, activities, wristband rates, and volunteer opportunities, please visit the official Fiesta La Ballona website here.

Fiesta La Ballona 2023 promises to be an unforgettable weekend filled with music, food, and fun for the entire family. Whether you’re riding the thrilling carnival attractions, savoring delicious food truck fare, or browsing the vendor village, there’s something for everyone at this Culver City summer tradition. Don’t miss it!