Culver City City Council Commends Individuals for Their Dedication to the Community

Former Commissioners, Board, and Committee Members Were Recognized

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City City Council recently held a ceremony to recognize individuals who served the community on August 14, 2023. Through commendations and awards, the council recognized its unwavering commitment to making Culver City a better place for all its residents.

Former Commissioners Ed Ogosta and Scott Zeidman, Board Member Janice Ginther, and Committee Members Raven Bradley, Michelle Dennis, Art Nomura, Stewart Bubar, Carmen Ibarra, Bubba Fish, and Jared Morgan received well-deserved recognition for their invaluable contributions during this ceremony.

Each honoree has a unique story of service and dedication. From advocating for important issues to organizing community events, they have tirelessly worked to enhance the quality of life in Culver City. These individuals have exemplified what it means to be a community leader, going above and beyond to ensure the city’s success and prosperity.

The Culver City City Council, on behalf of its residents, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ed Ogosta, Scott Zeidman, Janice Ginther, Raven Bradley, Michelle Dennis, Art Nomura, Stewart Bubar, Carmen Ibarra, Bubba Fish, and Jared Morgan for their unwavering commitment to the community.