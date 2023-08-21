August 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Suspects Apprehended After Discharging Firearm; Multiple Agencies Collaborate in the Operation

Photo: Facebook

Culver City Police Respond Swiftly as Road Rage Incident Turns Violent 

By Dolores Quintana

On August 19th, at 9:10 pm, Culver City Officers quickly responded to a distress call near Overland Ave and Maytime Lane, where an “unknown trouble” was reported. The caller’s cries for help included alarming statements like “someone has a gun” and “they’re shooting, call the police.”

Culver City Officers were patrolling the area when the call came in. They heard a gunshot and witnessed a chaotic scene involving two vehicles, suggesting a potential road rage incident.

Following the gunshot, the Officers quickly located one of the vehicles involved at the entrance to the Lakeside Village Condominiums complex at 15000 Summertime Lane. The suspects had abandoned the vehicle, prompting the Officers to establish a perimeter within the complex.

Upon interviewing the reporting party/victims, it was revealed that the altercation had originated in the vicinity of a nearby mall and had escalated when the female suspects brandished and ultimately discharged a firearm.

After a search of the area, law enforcement successfully apprehended two female suspects without any untoward incidents. Furthermore, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a discharged .380 caliber expended projectile were discovered at the scene.

The Culver City Police Department extends its gratitude to the neighboring law enforcement agencies that promptly responded to assist in the search and ensure the community’s safety. These agencies include:

  • Beverly Hills Police Department
  • Hawthorne Police
  • El Segundo Police Department
  • Gardena Police Department
  • Manhattan Beach Police Department
  • Redondo Beach Police Department

Additionally, the Culver City Fire Department played a vital role in supporting these efforts, contributing to the successful resolution of the incident.

in News
