August 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ambitious Multifamily and Retail Project at Sepulveda-Manchester Intersection

Photo: AC Martin

Cityview’s Redevelopment Vision To Transform Westchester Area

By Dolores Quintana

In a bid to transform the urban landscape near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue in Westchester, Los Angeles-based developer Cityview unveiled plans last year for a comprehensive redevelopment initiative encompassing the area where a Pep Boys and a Del Taco now stand. An environmental study recently published by the City of Los Angeles has provided further insight into this ambitious project.

Referred to by its current address, 6136 W. Manchester Avenue, the development is set to span beyond this location, extending to 87th Street, Truxton Avenue, and La Tijera Boulevard. The centerpiece of the project is a striking eight-story structure, which will house 441 studios one-and two-bedroom apartments. These residential units will be complemented by roughly 16,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and parking accommodations for up to 549 vehicles.

Cityview’s plans for 6136 Manchester involve the utilization of density bonus incentives, allowing for a taller and more expansive building than conventional zoning regulations would typically permit. In exchange, the developer has committed to designating 66 of the newly constructed apartments as deed-restricted affordable housing, catering to individuals at the very low-income level.

AC Martin is in charge of the design of 6136 Manchester, while MJS Landscape Architecture assumes responsibility for the project’s landscape aspects. The building’s architectural design envisions a contemporary podium-style structure. While the development rises to an impressive eight stories along Manchester, it gracefully tapers down to a four- and five-story configuration along La Tijera to the southeast.

The development’s street-facing frontages will feature commercial spaces along Manchester and at the prominent corner of La Tijera and Truxton. The introduction of live/work units along the remaining frontages will inject vibrancy into the area. Additionally, 6136 Manchester is set to introduce new publicly accessible open spaces, such as an expansive outdoor plaza at Truxton and La Tijera intersection, envisioned as a gateway to the neighboring Westchester Town Center. The project will also incorporate a podium-level courtyard, multiple terrace decks, and a swimming pool. According to the environmental study, construction for 6136 Manchester is slated to commence in 2025, with an estimated completion date of 2027.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: LAHSA
News, Real Estate

LAHSA Announced Rapid Response to Tropical Storm Hilary Starting On August 17

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Collaborative Efforts, Shelters Provide Safety Amidst Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been...
News

The City of Culver City Issues Guidance as Tropical Storm Hilary Approaches Los Angeles

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Emergency Activation, Safety Tips, Community Support in the Face of Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana As Tropical Storm Hilary continues...

Photo: Facebook
News

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 4 Storm, First Ever Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Southern California By Keemia Zhang and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Protect Your Ride: Culver City Police Hosts Catalytic Converter Etching Event

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Safeguard Your Vehicle This Weekend For Free By Dolores Quintana Culver City residents, don’t miss...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Officers Apprehend Vehicle Burglary Suspects, Recover Stolen Property

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Motor Vehicle Burglary Incident on Jefferson Blvd Leads To Arrests By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers successfully...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s Residents Invited to Shape Community Safety: Share Your Insights on Hazard Mitigation

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Contribute to Enhancing Preparedness Against Threats To Public Safety By Dolores Quintana Culver City residents, your voice matters! We invite...

Photo: FDA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Products

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Possible Presence of Wood Fragments Prompts Limited Recall By Dolores Quintana Nestlé USA, part of the multi-national food and drink...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Brings Back Beloved Pumpkin Spice Line-Up, Delighting Pumpkin Spice Enthusiasts

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Iconic Pumpkin Flavors Return to Menu, Delectable Bakery Treats, Seasonal Promotions By Dolores Quintana After a long-awaited 258 days, Dunkin‘...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...

Photo: Jakob Layman
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Authentic Italian Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar Is Now Open On Pico

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Chef Lucio Bedon Opens His Dream Restaurant Using Family Recipes By Keemia Zhang A new Italian restaurant, Vicini Ristorante and...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Haunted Mansion

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

FILM REVIEWHAUNTED MANSIONRated PG-13122 MinutesReleased July 28th I don’t know why critics are bashing Haunted Mansion. It’s a really fun...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, School

Check Out Some Ideas For Students Trying To Have Fun On A Student Budget

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Students Can Get Discounts At Many Businesses and Companies, Here’s How For readers who are students at SMC, UCLA, or...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Announces That Applications for Its Performing Arts Grant Program Are Being Accepted

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

The Grant Program Process Is Open Now, Taking Applications Until September 15 By Dolores Quintana Culver City, known for its...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Volunteer for Fiesta La Ballona 2023 and Be Part of the Community Celebration in 2023

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Residents and Students Can Earn Community Service Credits While Volunteering By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s vibrant community event, Fiesta La...
News, Video

(Video) Barrington Plaza Apartments Face Mass Eviction

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR