Ambitious Multifamily and Retail Project at Sepulveda-Manchester Intersection

Cityview’s Redevelopment Vision To Transform Westchester Area

By Dolores Quintana

In a bid to transform the urban landscape near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue in Westchester, Los Angeles-based developer Cityview unveiled plans last year for a comprehensive redevelopment initiative encompassing the area where a Pep Boys and a Del Taco now stand. An environmental study recently published by the City of Los Angeles has provided further insight into this ambitious project.

Referred to by its current address, 6136 W. Manchester Avenue, the development is set to span beyond this location, extending to 87th Street, Truxton Avenue, and La Tijera Boulevard. The centerpiece of the project is a striking eight-story structure, which will house 441 studios one-and two-bedroom apartments. These residential units will be complemented by roughly 16,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and parking accommodations for up to 549 vehicles.

Cityview’s plans for 6136 Manchester involve the utilization of density bonus incentives, allowing for a taller and more expansive building than conventional zoning regulations would typically permit. In exchange, the developer has committed to designating 66 of the newly constructed apartments as deed-restricted affordable housing, catering to individuals at the very low-income level.

AC Martin is in charge of the design of 6136 Manchester, while MJS Landscape Architecture assumes responsibility for the project’s landscape aspects. The building’s architectural design envisions a contemporary podium-style structure. While the development rises to an impressive eight stories along Manchester, it gracefully tapers down to a four- and five-story configuration along La Tijera to the southeast.

The development’s street-facing frontages will feature commercial spaces along Manchester and at the prominent corner of La Tijera and Truxton. The introduction of live/work units along the remaining frontages will inject vibrancy into the area. Additionally, 6136 Manchester is set to introduce new publicly accessible open spaces, such as an expansive outdoor plaza at Truxton and La Tijera intersection, envisioned as a gateway to the neighboring Westchester Town Center. The project will also incorporate a podium-level courtyard, multiple terrace decks, and a swimming pool. According to the environmental study, construction for 6136 Manchester is slated to commence in 2025, with an estimated completion date of 2027.