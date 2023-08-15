August 15, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Barrington Plaza Apartments Face Mass Eviction

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides for relocation assistance, but the eviction will displace a community of tenants into a market that lacks affordable housing including families and seniors.

The eviction is legal because of the Ellis Act which allows owners to take rental properties off of the market. What the future of the building is after the renovations are completed is not known.

in News, Video
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Official
