August 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails.

@culvercitywlanews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles #bar #lafoodie #fypシ#food #karaoke ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

After Nearly Fifty Years, The Overland Cafe Has Permanently Closed Its Doors

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

The Restaurant’s Site Is Now For Sale After Owner’s Death By Dolores Quintana The Overland Cafe, which had been operating...
Dining, Video

(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @culvercitywlanews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Overthrow Hospitality Unveils Ubuntu: A West African-Inspired Plant-Based Restaurant

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Executive Chef Shenarri Freeman Brings Modern West African Vegan Food To LA By Dolores Quintana Overthrow Hospitality, the renowned mission-driven...
News, Video

(Video) Nick The Greek’s Grand Opening In Marina Del Rey

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

There was a line around the corner for opening day. The new location is at 4254 Lincoln Blvd and has...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Users on Reddit Are Crowdsourcing a List of Restaurants That Add Service Charge To Customer’s Bills

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

Restaurant Patrons Are Upset About Service Charges and Want To “Name and Shame” By Dolores Quintana Reddit, a popular social...
News, Video

(Video) Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Series Boosts Los Angeles Economy

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

The sold out six night tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a huge boost to the economy of...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Shakespeare Meets Pooh: The Actors’ Gang Returns to Culver City with a Whimsical Mashup

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

16th Annual Shakespeare in the Park Event Free To Everyone, Great Family Event By Dolores Quintana  A delightful blend of...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Just How Big Is The “Swift Lift” and Its Effect On The Local Tourist Economy?

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Eras Tour Could Bring $320 Million To Los Angeles During Six-Day Tour Stop  By Dolores Quintana A report from The...

Photo: Best Friends Animal Society
News, Upbeat Beat

Best Friends Animal Shelter Has Two Pets Named Taylor Swift and Reputation Looking For Forever Homes

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

The American Staffordshire Terriers and Tortie Cat Are Available For Adoption Now  By Dolores Quintana Best Friends Animal Society is...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Officers Resolve Tense Standoff with Mentally Distressed Individual

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

Officers De-Escalate Situation Involving Armed Subject Near Local Store  By Dolores Quintana On August 4 at 6:30 pm, Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Homicide Investigation Unfolds After Family Disturbance in Culver City

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

Authorities Call for Public Cooperation in Ongoing Investigation By Dolores Quintana  A tragic incident unfolded on August 5th, 2023, when...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles City Workers To Go On Strike Tuesday For One Day, Some Services Affected

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

First Such Strike In The City For 15 Years, WGA and SAG-AFTRA To Join Picket Line By Dolores Quintana Los...

Photo: TCA Architects
News, Real Estate

Carmel Partners’ Latest Development Replacing Single-Family Homes On Bundy Drive

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

Trio of Modern Apartment Buildings South of Metro’s Expo/Bundy Station Neighborhood By Dolores Quintana Carmel Partners advances with its ambitious...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Committee Approves $58.1 Million Plan to Shield Tenants from Eviction

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

Measure Ula “Mansion Tax” Funds Allocated for Emergency Assistance By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council’s Housing...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Data Challenges Misconceptions About Unhoused Individuals in the Golden State

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

California’s Homeless Population Predominantly Comprised of Locals By Dolores Quintana According to a recent study from the University of California,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR