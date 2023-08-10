LAPD Launches Weekend DUI Crackdown: Multiple Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols All Over Los Angeles

Strategic Measures Aim to Curb Impaired Driving and to Ensure Road Safety

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced a comprehensive schedule of DUI enforcement activities over the upcoming weekend to curb impaired driving incidents and enhance road safety across various areas of the city.

Friday, August 11:

DUI Saturation Patrol from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the Rampart Area.

DUI Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Landale Street.

DUI Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the junction of Washington Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

Saturday, August 12:

DUI Saturation Patrol from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the Hollywood Area.

DUI Saturation Patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the South Bureau.

DUI Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the corner of Osborne Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Sunday, August 13:

DUI Saturation Patrol from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Pacific Area.

DUI Saturation Patrol from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Devonshire Area.

(Please note that checkpoint locations are subject to potential changes or cancellations.) These DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are strategically positioned based on data highlighting impaired driving-related incidents, crashes, and arrests. These initiatives aim to ensure public safety by educating motorists about the dangers of driving under the influence and removing suspected impaired drivers from the road.

While the focus is often on alcohol-impaired driving, it’s essential to remember that impairment can also result from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and even legal substances like marijuana. The LAPD emphasizes that driving under the influence of marijuana, whether for medicinal or recreational purposes, remains illegal.

Motorists should be aware that a first-time DUI conviction can lead to substantial financial penalties of approximately $13,500 and a suspended driver’s license.

This vital program is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The LAPD remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing road safety and preventing impaired driving incidents through these proactive enforcement efforts.