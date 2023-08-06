Carmel Partners’ Latest Development Replacing Single-Family Homes On Bundy Drive

Trio of Modern Apartment Buildings South of Metro’s Expo/Bundy Station Neighborhood

By Dolores Quintana

Carmel Partners advances with its ambitious plans as a series of single-family homes located just south of Metro’s Expo/Bundy Station is making way for a trio of multifamily residential buildings. The new projects at 2201, 2217-2233, and 2301-2319 Bundy Drive, along with adjacent parcels facing Amherst Avenue to the west, will replace over 20 houses.

The ongoing demolition work is primarily focused on the larger two sites to the south, where approved plans call for two eight-story buildings comprising a total of 485 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with parking facilities for 462 vehicles.

The developers applied for Transit Oriented Communities incentives, which would allow for larger structures and increased housing density compared to standard zoning rules. In exchange, 54 of the new apartments will be set aside as affordable housing for extremely low-income renters for 55 years. The third building, located on the northernmost parcel at 2201 Bundy, will be a slightly smaller mixed-use structure with an additional 136 apartments, including 15 for extremely low-income households, ground-floor commercial space, and parking.

TCA Architects is the design firm responsible for all three buildings, which will feature 621 apartments together. The projects are a result of zoning rules implemented under the Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan, allowing the transformation of the single-family home neighborhood into apartment complexes close to the Expo Bundy Station.

Carmel Partners has a track record of developing neighborhoods around several E Line stops. In 2020, the company completed Linea, a 595-unit apartment complex with retail space adjacent to Expo/Sepulveda Station. Recently, the developer also wrapped up work on the Cumulus District, an expansive complex next to La Cienega/Jefferson Station, featuring over 1,200 apartments and a Whole Foods supermarket.