August 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Carmel Partners’ Latest Development Replacing Single-Family Homes On Bundy Drive

Photo: TCA Architects

Trio of Modern Apartment Buildings South of Metro’s Expo/Bundy Station Neighborhood

By Dolores Quintana

Carmel Partners advances with its ambitious plans as a series of single-family homes located just south of Metro’s Expo/Bundy Station is making way for a trio of multifamily residential buildings. The new projects at 2201, 2217-2233, and 2301-2319 Bundy Drive, along with adjacent parcels facing Amherst Avenue to the west, will replace over 20 houses. 

The ongoing demolition work is primarily focused on the larger two sites to the south, where approved plans call for two eight-story buildings comprising a total of 485 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with parking facilities for 462 vehicles.

The developers applied for Transit Oriented Communities incentives, which would allow for larger structures and increased housing density compared to standard zoning rules. In exchange, 54 of the new apartments will be set aside as affordable housing for extremely low-income renters for 55 years. The third building, located on the northernmost parcel at 2201 Bundy, will be a slightly smaller mixed-use structure with an additional 136 apartments, including 15 for extremely low-income households, ground-floor commercial space, and parking.

TCA Architects is the design firm responsible for all three buildings, which will feature 621 apartments together. The projects are a result of zoning rules implemented under the Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan, allowing the transformation of the single-family home neighborhood into apartment complexes close to the Expo Bundy Station.

Carmel Partners has a track record of developing neighborhoods around several E Line stops. In 2020, the company completed Linea, a 595-unit apartment complex with retail space adjacent to Expo/Sepulveda Station. Recently, the developer also wrapped up work on the Cumulus District, an expansive complex next to La Cienega/Jefferson Station, featuring over 1,200 apartments and a Whole Foods supermarket.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Committee Approves $58.1 Million Plan to Shield Tenants from Eviction

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

Measure Ula “Mansion Tax” Funds Allocated for Emergency Assistance By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council’s Housing...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Data Challenges Misconceptions About Unhoused Individuals in the Golden State

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

California’s Homeless Population Predominantly Comprised of Locals By Dolores Quintana According to a recent study from the University of California,...

Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Health Officials Stress Access to Testing and Treatment Amid Slight Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Residents Urged to Test and Seek Early Treatment to Reduce COVID-19 Spread  By Dolores Quintana As COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency...

Photo: SBS Distribution
News, Real Estate

Film Review: Passages

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

FILM REVIEW: PASSAGESRating:  NC-17Running Time:  92 MinutesRelease Date: August 4, 2023 At The Movies With…Lady Beverly Cohn, Editor-at-Large As a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Apprehended After Series of Burglaries and Carjacking in L.A.

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Investigation by Police Leads to Arrest of Armed Carjacker, Burglar By Dolores Quintana A carjacking and a string of burglaries...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ginza Nishikawa’s ‘Summer of Shokupan’ Continues With Nishikawa Night Market

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Join the Celebration of Exquisite Flavors at the First Stateside Anniversary Event By Dolores Quintana In honor of their first...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

PLANTA Opens First West Coast Location in Marina Del Rey, with Brentwood Restaurant Set to Debut Soon

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

Brand Urban Facilitates West Coast Expansion Of PLANTA Restaurants On The Westside By Dolores Quintana Brand Urban, a leading real...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Nicole Rucker Reveals That a Second Fat + Flour Location Is in the Works

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The Chef Drops Hints About the Location, But Says It Will Be In Culver City Chef, author, and pie queen...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen: A Plant-Based Paradise Blossoms in Culver City, CA

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The restaurant’s Grand Opening Is On Saturday, August 5  By Dolores Quintana Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a new and eagerly anticipated...

Photos: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
News

Film Review: Barbie

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

FILM REVIEWBARBIERated PG-13114 MinutesReleased June 21st Please forgive me if I have a different take on the Barbie movie than...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Recent High School Graduate Earns Girl Scout Gold Award with Inspiring Neurodiversity Project

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Scout Awarded For Creating a Safe Sensory Space for the Neurodivergent Community Abigail J., a recent high school graduate from...

Photo: Facebook
News

Clear the Shelters™ Returns to Los Angeles County for the 9th Year, Bringing Joy to Pets and Families

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

DACC, NBC4, and Telemundo 52 Campaign To Find Animals Homes Throughout August By Dolores Quintana The County of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro LA Expands Services and Shuttle Routes to Accommodate Over 60,000 Fans per Concert

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Trains To Run Every 15 Minutes, and Train Service Runs Until 2:00 a.m. By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County...
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR