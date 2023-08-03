August 4, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Apprehended After Series of Burglaries and Carjacking in L.A.

Photo: Facebook

Investigation by Police Leads to Arrest of Armed Carjacker, Burglar

By Dolores Quintana

A carjacking and a string of burglaries had residents on high alert in the city of L.A. as police worked diligently to track down the suspect. On July 21, 2023, at 4:00 am, a burglary took place where the suspect made off with the victim’s Tesla. However, thanks to the vigilance of a quick-thinking friend, the stolen vehicle was located hours later at Von’s parking lot on Centinela Ave.

The friend found the vehicle at Von’s parking lot and noticed the suspect approaching it. Alarmed, the friend saw the suspect brandishing a firearm from his waistband and wisely decided to disengage. But the situation quickly escalated as the suspect chased him, pointing the firearm through the windshield of the stolen vehicle. The chase ended in a crash, and the suspect fled on foot, gun still in hand. Despite a thorough search, the suspect managed to elude authorities.

However, the same suspect struck again on July 25, committing a burglary in the 11000 block of Segrell Way. This time, the suspect managed to evade capture once more, leaving the community on edge.

City of Culver City Police Department (CCPD) detectives worked diligently to gather evidence and piece together the suspect’s movements. Their relentless investigation led to a breakthrough on July 26, when they and the Special Enforcement Team located the suspect near Southern California Hospital. A foot pursuit ensued, but the officers were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody.

in News
